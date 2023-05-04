May 4, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|7
|14
|.333
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|9
|12
|.429
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
|Asheville (Houston)
|8
|13
|.381
|8
___
|Wednesday's Games
Hickory 4, Jersey Shore 0
Winston-Salem 7, Greesboro 6
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4
Greenville 10, Asheville 6
Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 2
Rome 4, Bowling Green 3
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.