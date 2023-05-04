AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 4, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)158.652
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)149.6091
Wilmington (Washington)1110.5243
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)910.4744
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)811.4215
Aberdeen (Baltimore)714.3337

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)165.762
Hickory (Texas)1110.5245
Rome (Atlanta)1012.455
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)912.4297
Greenville (Boston)913.409
Asheville (Houston)813.3818

___

Wednesday's Games

Hickory 4, Jersey Shore 0

Winston-Salem 7, Greesboro 6

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Greenville 10, Asheville 6

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 2

Rome 4, Bowling Green 3

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

