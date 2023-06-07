AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 7, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3022.577
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2723.5402
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2724.529
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2526.490
Wilmington (Washington)2526.490
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2229.431

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2822.560
Greenville (Boston)2923.558
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2424.5003
Rome (Atlanta)2428.4625
Asheville (Houston)2226.4585
Hickory (Texas)1929.3968

___

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 6

Asheville 9, Wilmington 6

Greesboro 5, Winston-Salem 4

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 0

Bowling Green 10, Rome 2

Greenville 9, Hickory 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greenville 5, Brooklyn 3

Greesboro 2, Wilmington 1

Hickory 5, Rome 1

Hudson Valley 13, Jersey Shore 1

Aberdeen 11, Asheville 0

Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 4

Wednesday's Games

Greenville at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

<

