June 7, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|27
|23
|.540
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|27
|24
|.529
|2½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|26
|.490
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|25
|26
|.490
|4½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|29
|.431
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|24
|24
|.500
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|24
|28
|.462
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|26
|.458
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|19
|29
|.396
|8
___
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 6
Asheville 9, Wilmington 6
Greesboro 5, Winston-Salem 4
Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 0
Bowling Green 10, Rome 2
Greenville 9, Hickory 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greenville 5, Brooklyn 3
Greesboro 2, Wilmington 1
Hickory 5, Rome 1
Hudson Valley 13, Jersey Shore 1
Aberdeen 11, Asheville 0
Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 4
|Wednesday's Games
Greenville at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
