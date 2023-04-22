AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 22, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)103.769
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)85.6152
Wilmington (Washington)76.5383
Aberdeen (Baltimore)58.3855
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)58.3855
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)49.3086

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)83.727
Hickory (Texas)74.6361
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)65.5452
Rome (Atlanta)57.417
Asheville (Houston)47.3644
Greenville (Boston)48.333

___

Friday's Games

Greensboro 2, Greenville 1

Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 6

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2, 10 innings

Rome 8, Hudson Valley 0

Hickory 7, Bowling Green 4

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 3

Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hudson Valley at Rome, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

