High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
___
|Friday's Games
Greensboro 2, Greenville 1
Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 6
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2, 10 innings
Rome 8, Hudson Valley 0
Hickory 7, Bowling Green 4
Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 3
|Saturday's Games
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hudson Valley at Rome, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.
Rome at Greesboro, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
<