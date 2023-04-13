April 13, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Greenville (Boston)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Tuesday's Games
Hudson Valley 15, Aberdeen 1
Hickory 3, Wilmington 2
Greensboro 13, Jersey Shore 4
Winston-Salem 5, Brooklyn 3
Greenville 7, Asheville 5
Bowling Greene 7, Rome 3
|Wednesday's Games
Bowling Green 9, Rome 5
Hudson Valley 12, Aberdeen 5
Wilmington 7, Hickory 5
Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 2
Winston-Salem 12, Brooklyn 7
Greenville 5, Asheville 2
|Thursday's Games
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.