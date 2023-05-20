May 20, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Southern Maryland
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|York
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|Staten Island
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|Lancaster
|6
|13
|.316
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Gastonia
|13
|6
|.684
|2½
|Lexington
|10
|9
|.526
|5½
|Frederick
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|Charleston
|4
|13
|.235
|10½
___
|Thursday's Games
High Point 5, Southern Maryland 1
Staten Island 8 ,Lancaster 7, 10 innings
Charleston 6, Gastonia 4
Long Island 18, York 3
Frederick 11, Lexington 4
|Friday's Games
Lancaster 6, York 3
Staten Island 4, Southern Maryland 1
Frederick 7, Charleston 0
Long Island 5, High Point 4
Gastonia 15, Lexington 2
|Saturday's Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, ppd.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 1st Game, 1:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Frederick at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 2nd Game, 6:35 p.m.