Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated PressMay 20, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island118.579
Southern Maryland118.579
York910.4742
Staten Island710.4123
Lancaster613.3165

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point164.800
Gastonia136.684
Lexington109.526
Frederick713.3509
Charleston413.23510½

___

Thursday's Games

High Point 5, Southern Maryland 1

Staten Island 8 ,Lancaster 7, 10 innings

Charleston 6, Gastonia 4

Long Island 18, York 3

Frederick 11, Lexington 4

Friday's Games

Lancaster 6, York 3

Staten Island 4, Southern Maryland 1

Frederick 7, Charleston 0

Long Island 5, High Point 4

Gastonia 15, Lexington 2

Saturday's Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, ppd.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1st Game, 1:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Frederick at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 2nd Game, 6:35 p.m.

