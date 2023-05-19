AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated PressMay 19, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland117.611
Long Island108.5561
York99.5002
Staten Island610.3754
Lancaster513.2786

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point163.842
Gastonia126.667
Lexington108.556
Frederick613.31610
Charleston412.25010½

___

Thursday's Games

High Point 5, Southern Maryland 1

Staten Island 8 ,Lancaster 7, 10 innings

Charleston 6, Gastonia 4

Long Island 18, York 3

Frederick 11, Lexington 4

Friday's Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Frederick at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.