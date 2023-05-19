May 19, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Long Island
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|York
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Staten Island
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|Lancaster
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|Gastonia
|12
|6
|.667
|3½
|Lexington
|10
|8
|.556
|5½
|Frederick
|6
|13
|.316
|10
|Charleston
|4
|12
|.250
|10½
___
|Thursday's Games
High Point 5, Southern Maryland 1
Staten Island 8 ,Lancaster 7, 10 innings
Charleston 6, Gastonia 4
Long Island 18, York 3
Frederick 11, Lexington 4
|Friday's Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Frederick at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.