April 29, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Southern Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Staten Island
|0
|1
|.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|1
|.000
|—
|York
|0
|1
|.000
|—
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lexington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|High Point
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Frederick
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Charleston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
___
|Friday's Games
High Point 3, Long Island 2
Gastonia 10, Frederick 4
Lexington 5, York 4
Charleston 5, Staten Island 3
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 5 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, TBD
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lextington at Frederick, 7 p.m.