AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated PressApril 29, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster00.000
Southern Maryland00.000
Staten Island01.000
Long Island01.000
York01.000

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia101.000
Lexington101.000
High Point101.000
Frederick00.000
Charleston101.000

___

Friday's Games

High Point 3, Long Island 2

Gastonia 10, Frederick 4

Lexington 5, York 4

Charleston 5, Staten Island 3

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 5 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, TBD

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lextington at Frederick, 7 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.