AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Kentucky High School Basketball Polls

December 20, 2022 GMT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Warren Central (6) 7-0 69 2
2. Cov. Catholic - 7-0 57 3
3. George Rogers Clark (1) 6-1 55 1
4. Great Crossing - 8-1 51 NR
5. Bowling Green - 7-0 44 6
6. North Laurel - 6-3 19 7
(tie) Lou. Western - 8-1 19 8
8. Mason Co. - 6-0 14 9
9. Lou. Trinity - 5-2 13 5
10. Lyon Co. - 8-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Ballard 9. Harlan 8. North Oldham 6. Highlands 2. Lexington Catholic 2. Lou. Butler 2. Cov. Holy Cross 1. Pulaski Co. 1. McCracken County 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Sacred Heart (7) 7-0 70 1
2. McCracken County - 9-0 52 2
3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 5-1 51 3
4. George Rogers Clark - 5-1 40 4
5. Lou. Mercy - 5-3 33 6
(tie) Cooper - 4-2 33 5
7. Bowling Green - 5-1 29 7
8. Franklin Co. - 6-0 19 9
9. Bullitt East - 6-0 15 10
10. Anderson Co. - 6-0 9 NR
ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Henderson Co. 8. Owensboro Catholic 7. Meade Co. 7. North Laurel 4. Notre Dame 3. Cov. Holy Cross 1. Pikeville 1. Ryle 1. Corbin 1. Dixie Heights 1.

High school basketball

  • Monday's Scores

  • Monday's Scores

  • Monday's Scores

  • Monday's Scores

    • The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Kentucky Today, Louisville.¤
    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.