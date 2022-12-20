Kentucky High School Basketball Polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Warren Central
|(6)
|7-0
|69
|2
|2. Cov. Catholic
|-
|7-0
|57
|3
|3. George Rogers Clark
|(1)
|6-1
|55
|1
|4. Great Crossing
|-
|8-1
|51
|NR
|5. Bowling Green
|-
|7-0
|44
|6
|6. North Laurel
|-
|6-3
|19
|7
|(tie) Lou. Western
|-
|8-1
|19
|8
|8. Mason Co.
|-
|6-0
|14
|9
|9. Lou. Trinity
|-
|5-2
|13
|5
|10. Lyon Co.
|-
|8-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Ballard 9. Harlan 8. North Oldham 6. Highlands 2. Lexington Catholic 2. Lou. Butler 2. Cov. Holy Cross 1. Pulaski Co. 1. McCracken County 1.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lou. Sacred Heart
|(7)
|7-0
|70
|1
|2. McCracken County
|-
|9-0
|52
|2
|3. Lou. DuPont Manual
|-
|5-1
|51
|3
|4. George Rogers Clark
|-
|5-1
|40
|4
|5. Lou. Mercy
|-
|5-3
|33
|6
|(tie) Cooper
|-
|4-2
|33
|5
|7. Bowling Green
|-
|5-1
|29
|7
|8. Franklin Co.
|-
|6-0
|19
|9
|9. Bullitt East
|-
|6-0
|15
|10
|10. Anderson Co.
|-
|6-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Henderson Co. 8. Owensboro Catholic 7. Meade Co. 7. North Laurel 4. Notre Dame 3. Cov. Holy Cross 1. Pikeville 1. Ryle 1. Corbin 1. Dixie Heights 1.
|The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Kentucky Today, Louisville.¤