Kentucky High School Basketball Polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Warren Central (6) 7-0 69 2 2. Cov. Catholic - 7-0 57 3 3. George Rogers Clark (1) 6-1 55 1 4. Great Crossing - 8-1 51 NR 5. Bowling Green - 7-0 44 6 6. North Laurel - 6-3 19 7 (tie) Lou. Western - 8-1 19 8 8. Mason Co. - 6-0 14 9 9. Lou. Trinity - 5-2 13 5 10. Lyon Co. - 8-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Ballard 9. Harlan 8. North Oldham 6. Highlands 2. Lexington Catholic 2. Lou. Butler 2. Cov. Holy Cross 1. Pulaski Co. 1. McCracken County 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs 1. Lou. Sacred Heart (7) 7-0 70 1 2. McCracken County - 9-0 52 2 3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 5-1 51 3 4. George Rogers Clark - 5-1 40 4 5. Lou. Mercy - 5-3 33 6 (tie) Cooper - 4-2 33 5 7. Bowling Green - 5-1 29 7 8. Franklin Co. - 6-0 19 9 9. Bullitt East - 6-0 15 10 10. Anderson Co. - 6-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Henderson Co. 8. Owensboro Catholic 7. Meade Co. 7. North Laurel 4. Notre Dame 3. Cov. Holy Cross 1. Pikeville 1. Ryle 1. Corbin 1. Dixie Heights 1.