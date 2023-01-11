AP NEWS
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Geneva (5) 14-2 72 2
2. Fremd (2) 17-1 67 1
3. Bolingbrook (1) 14-1 62 4
4. Alton 17-0 61 6
5. Normal Community 18-0 38 5
6. Maine South 14-3 33 7
7. Hersey 16-4 29 3
8. O'Fallon 17-3 22 NR
9. Kenwood 14-3 18 9
10. Naperville North 14-6 11 10

Others receiving votes: Lake Zurich 9. Loyola 5. Benet 4. Whitney Young 4. Libertyville 3. Hononegah 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (7) 16-1 88 1
2. Peoria Central 16-2 74 2
3. Peoria Notre Dame 16-1 67 3
4. Lincoln (2) 21-0 61 4
5. Carmel 14-3 53 6
6. Montini 13-4 45 5
7. Washington 16-2 44 7
8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 14-3 25 8
9. Galesburg 18-4 14 T9
10. Geneseo 14-4 6 T9

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5. Dunlap 4. Rockford Boylan 3. St. Ignatius 3. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Taylorville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (11) 18-1 119 1
2. Teutopolis 17-2 91 4
3. Petersburg PORTA (1) 18-0 77 10
(tie) Chicago (Noble Street(Butler) 19-3 77 3
5. Peotone 16-0 62 7
6. Paris 19-1 50 6
(tie) Byron 15-2 50 5
8. Fieldcrest 17-2 37 2
9. Central Southeastern 16-2 28 8
10. Princeton 16-2 25 9

    • Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 21. Pana 5. Monmouth-Roseville 5. Eureka 3. Stillman Valley 3. Breese Central 3. DePaul College Prep 2. Sherrard 1. Canton 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Galena (9) 18-0 105 1
    2. Mendon Unity 16-2 88 2
    3. Tuscola (1) 20-0 86 4
    4. Okawville (1) 16-3 79 3
    5. Brown County 19-2 59 7
    6. Neoga 19-2 37 5
    7. Havana 16-3 36 6
    8. Effingham St. Anthony 16-4 34 8
    9. Christopher 16-1 27 9
    10. Father McGivney Catholic 16-2 15 NR

    Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12. Elmwood 8. Carrollton 7. Hardin Calhoun 4. Orangeville 2. Amboy 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1. Woodland 1.

