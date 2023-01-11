Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Geneva (5)
|14-2
|72
|2
|2. Fremd (2)
|17-1
|67
|1
|3. Bolingbrook (1)
|14-1
|62
|4
|4. Alton
|17-0
|61
|6
|5. Normal Community
|18-0
|38
|5
|6. Maine South
|14-3
|33
|7
|7. Hersey
|16-4
|29
|3
|8. O'Fallon
|17-3
|22
|NR
|9. Kenwood
|14-3
|18
|9
|10. Naperville North
|14-6
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Lake Zurich 9. Loyola 5. Benet 4. Whitney Young 4. Libertyville 3. Hononegah 2.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (7)
|16-1
|88
|1
|2. Peoria Central
|16-2
|74
|2
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|16-1
|67
|3
|4. Lincoln (2)
|21-0
|61
|4
|5. Carmel
|14-3
|53
|6
|6. Montini
|13-4
|45
|5
|7. Washington
|16-2
|44
|7
|8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|14-3
|25
|8
|9. Galesburg
|18-4
|14
|T9
|10. Geneseo
|14-4
|6
|T9
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5. Dunlap 4. Rockford Boylan 3. St. Ignatius 3. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Taylorville 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (11)
|18-1
|119
|1
|2. Teutopolis
|17-2
|91
|4
|3. Petersburg PORTA (1)
|18-0
|77
|10
|(tie) Chicago (Noble Street(Butler)
|19-3
|77
|3
|5. Peotone
|16-0
|62
|7
|6. Paris
|19-1
|50
|6
|(tie) Byron
|15-2
|50
|5
|8. Fieldcrest
|17-2
|37
|2
|9. Central Southeastern
|16-2
|28
|8
|10. Princeton
|16-2
|25
|9
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 21. Pana 5. Monmouth-Roseville 5. Eureka 3. Stillman Valley 3. Breese Central 3. DePaul College Prep 2. Sherrard 1. Canton 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (9)
|18-0
|105
|1
|2. Mendon Unity
|16-2
|88
|2
|3. Tuscola (1)
|20-0
|86
|4
|4. Okawville (1)
|16-3
|79
|3
|5. Brown County
|19-2
|59
|7
|6. Neoga
|19-2
|37
|5
|7. Havana
|16-3
|36
|6
|8. Effingham St. Anthony
|16-4
|34
|8
|9. Christopher
|16-1
|27
|9
|10. Father McGivney Catholic
|16-2
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12. Elmwood 8. Carrollton 7. Hardin Calhoun 4. Orangeville 2. Amboy 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1. Woodland 1.
|———