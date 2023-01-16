Ohio Girl’s High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
|1. Mason (1)
|13-1
|112
|2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2)
|14-1
|102
|3. West Clermont (7)
|16-0
|95
|4. Cin. Princeton
|12-2
|68
|5. Olmsted Falls (1)
|13-3
|65
|6. Dublin Coffman (2)
|12-3
|58
|7. Marysville (1)
|14-1
|53
|8. Pickerington Cent.
|12-3
|38
|9. Grafton Midview
|13-1
|36
|10. Fremont Ross
|14-1
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 24. Tol. Start 22. Rocky River Magnificat 21. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14. Oxford Talawanda 13. Westerville S. 13.
|1. Kettering Alter (2)
|13-2
|115
|2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (5)
|12-1
|93
|3. Proctorville Fairland
|15-0
|77
|4. Alliance Marlington (2)
|13-1
|75
|5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3)
|13-2
|65
|6. Chillicothe Unioto (1)
|15-0
|57
|7. Copley
|14-1
|53
|8. Waynesville (1)
|13-2
|50
|9. Canfield
|13-1
|39
|10. Hamilton Badin (1)
|12-2
|26
|(tie) Thornville Sheridan
|13-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 23. Bryan 19. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Canal Fulton NW 19. Granville 14.
|1. Worthington Christian (4)
|15-1
|103
|2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (6)
|10-4
|88
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf
|13-2
|69
|4. Seaman N. Adams (1)
|15-0
|65
|5. Smithville
|15-0
|61
|6. Cols. Africentric
|12-3
|45
|7. Wheelersburg
|13-1
|41
|8. Belmont Union Local (1)
|15-0
|39
|9. Cin. Country Day (1)
|7-0
|27
|10. Apple Creek Waynedale
|12-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Portsmouth W. 19. Liberty Center 19. Doylestown Chippewa 16. Milford Center Fairbanks 13. Tipp City Bethel 13.
|1. New Madison Tri-Village (11)
|15-0
|127
|2. Ft. Loramie
|14-1
|105
|3. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|16-0
|91
|4. Tol. Christian (1)
|12-1
|86
|5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)
|15-0
|63
|6. Richmond Hts.
|12-1
|52
|7. Hannibal River
|14-1
|34
|8. Maria Stein Marion Local
|13-2
|29
|9. New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|13-2
|24
|10. Crown City S. Gallia
|13-2
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 20. New Middletown Spring. 14. Convoy Crestview 13.