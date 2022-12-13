Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (13) 7-0 278 2 2. Penn (1) 5-0 234 3 3. Brownsburg 6-0 226 4 4. Indpls Cathedral 4-1 192 1 5. Homestead 5-0 155 6 6. Noblesville 4-0 137 NR 7. Chesterton 3-1 91 5 8. Anderson 4-1 68 7 9. Northridge 5-0 62 NR 10. Carmel 4-2 59 8

Others receiving votes:

Kokomo 36. Warren Central 27. Center Grove 26. Westfield 21. Fishers 21. Lawrence North 16. Jennings Co. 16. Hammond Central 9. Marion 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Mishawaka Marian (13) 6-0 274 1 2. N. Daviess 5-0 230 2 3. NorthWood 5-1 205 3 4. S. Bend Washington (1) 6-0 202 6 5. Norwell 5-1 139 8 6. Indpls Brebeuf 3-1 116 7 7. W. Noble 5-0 107 NR 8. Beech Grove 3-2 102 5 9. Peru 4-1 99 9 10. Greensburg 1-1 39 4

Others receiving votes:

Culver Academy 33. Lebanon 32. Benton Central 19. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 19. Tippecanoe Valley 16. Ft. Wayne Concordia 15. New Castle 12. Heritage Hills 7. Lake Station 7. Connersville 7.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (10) 3-0 268 2 2. Carroll (Flora) (1) 4-0 222 3 3. Linton-Stockton (2) 4-1 211 1 4. Brownstown 5-1 208 4 5. Eastern Hancock 4-1 132 8 6. S. Spencer 5-0 125 9 7. Gary 21st Century (1) 3-1 121 7 8. Wapahani 4-1 110 10 9. S. Knox 4-0 97 NR 10. Taylor 6-0 45 NR

Others receiving votes:

Tipton 32. Providence 28. Triton Central 25. Central Noble 19. University 16. Cass 8. Southwestern (Jefferson) 7. N. Decatur 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Bloomfield (11) 5-1 263 2 2. Orleans (2) 4-0 230 5 3. Ev. Christian (1) 4-2 188 4 4. Loogootee 4-2 163 6 5. Edinburgh 4-1 153 1 6. Fountain Central 3-0 143 9 7. Jac-Cen-Del 4-2 122 8 8. Barr-Reeve 2-3 83 7 9. Indpls Lutheran 1-1 80 3 10. Bethesda Christian 4-0 65 NR

Others receiving votes:

Tindley 38. Christian Academy 37. Covington 28. Borden 28. Bethany Christian 15. Tri 14. Triton 9. Westville 8. Greenwood Christian 7. Springs Valley 6.