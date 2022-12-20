Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukee Northwes (8)
|6-0
|87
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|5-0
|73
|2
|3. Dubuque, Senior
|5-0
|62
|5
|4. Indianola (1)
|5-0
|55
|T7
|5. Sioux City, East
|7-0
|52
|6
|6. Waukee
|6-1
|51
|4
|7. Ankeny Centennial
|5-1
|43
|3
|8. Iowa City, West
|4-1
|15
|T7
|9. North Scott, Eldridge
|5-1
|13
|T7
|(tie) Valley, West Des Moines
|4-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington 12. Marshalltown 10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 5. Des Moines, Roosevelt 2. Cedar Falls 2.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|(6)
|6-0
|78
|2
|2. North Polk, Alleman
|(1)
|5-0
|76
|1
|(tie) Bondurant Farrar (1)
|6-0
|76
|3
|4. Clear Lake (1)
|4-0
|59
|5
|5. Sioux Center
|3-0
|38
|4
|6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
|5-1
|26
|NR
|7. Ballard
|4-1
|24
|NR
|8. Humboldt
|3-0
|16
|T9
|9. West Delaware, Manchester
|6-1
|15
|NR
|10. Webster City
|2-2
|14
|T6
Others receiving votes: Pella 13. MOC-Floyd Valley 11. Marion 9. Nevada 8. Newton 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5. Crestwood, Cresco 5. Harlan 5. Carroll 3. Center Point-Urbana 3. Maquoketa 2. Mount Vernon 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5)
|5-0
|78
|2
|2. Central Lyon (1)
|4-0
|66
|1
|3. Roland-Story, Story City (2)
|5-0
|63
|3
|4. West Burlington
|4-0
|56
|6
|5. MFL-Mar-Mac
|7-0
|41
|5
|(tie) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (1)
|8-0
|41
|7
|7. Wilton
|5-0
|33
|4
|8. Central Decatur, Leon
|5-1
|21
|NR
|9. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
|5-1
|17
|10
|10. OA-BCIG
|4-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 12. Western Christian, Hull 11. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10. Camanche 6. Boyden-Hull 6. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 5. Grundy Center 5. AC/GC 4. Van Meter 3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 1. Monticello 1.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (2)
|7-0
|71
|1
|2. Grand View Christian (1)
|6-0
|60
|2
|3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3)
|6-0
|56
|4
|4. Bellevue
|8-0
|54
|6
|5. Lynnville-Sully (1)
|8-0
|49
|NR
|6. WACO, Wayland
|(1)
|6-0
|43
|5
|7. Dunkerton
|6-0
|42
|7
|8. St. Mary's, Remsen
|3-0
|21
|8
|9. West Harrison, Mondamin
|6-1
|18
|3
|10. East Mills
|5-0
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 10. Ankeny Christian Academy 9. Bedford 7. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Lake Mills 4. Mount Ayr 3. Newell-Fonda 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 1. Moravia 1. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. Alburnett 1.