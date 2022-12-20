Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Waukee Northwes (8) 6-0 87 1 2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 5-0 73 2 3. Dubuque, Senior 5-0 62 5 4. Indianola (1) 5-0 55 T7 5. Sioux City, East 7-0 52 6 6. Waukee 6-1 51 4 7. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 43 3 8. Iowa City, West 4-1 15 T7 9. North Scott, Eldridge 5-1 13 T7 (tie) Valley, West Des Moines 4-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington 12. Marshalltown 10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 5. Des Moines, Roosevelt 2. Cedar Falls 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (6) 6-0 78 2 2. North Polk, Alleman (1) 5-0 76 1 (tie) Bondurant Farrar (1) 6-0 76 3 4. Clear Lake (1) 4-0 59 5 5. Sioux Center 3-0 38 4 6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 5-1 26 NR 7. Ballard 4-1 24 NR 8. Humboldt 3-0 16 T9 9. West Delaware, Manchester 6-1 15 NR 10. Webster City 2-2 14 T6

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Pella 13. MOC-Floyd Valley 11. Marion 9. Nevada 8. Newton 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5. Crestwood, Cresco 5. Harlan 5. Carroll 3. Center Point-Urbana 3. Maquoketa 2. Mount Vernon 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5) 5-0 78 2 2. Central Lyon (1) 4-0 66 1 3. Roland-Story, Story City (2) 5-0 63 3 4. West Burlington 4-0 56 6 5. MFL-Mar-Mac 7-0 41 5 (tie) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (1) 8-0 41 7 7. Wilton 5-0 33 4 8. Central Decatur, Leon 5-1 21 NR 9. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 5-1 17 10 10. OA-BCIG 4-0 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 12. Western Christian, Hull 11. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10. Camanche 6. Boyden-Hull 6. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 5. Grundy Center 5. AC/GC 4. Van Meter 3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (2) 7-0 71 1 2. Grand View Christian (1) 6-0 60 2 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3) 6-0 56 4 4. Bellevue 8-0 54 6 5. Lynnville-Sully (1) 8-0 49 NR 6. WACO, Wayland (1) 6-0 43 5 7. Dunkerton 6-0 42 7 8. St. Mary's, Remsen 3-0 21 8 9. West Harrison, Mondamin 6-1 18 3 10. East Mills 5-0 13 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 10. Ankeny Christian Academy 9. Bedford 7. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Lake Mills 4. Mount Ayr 3. Newell-Fonda 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 1. Moravia 1. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. Alburnett 1.