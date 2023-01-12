Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mount Si (5)
|13-1
|76
|2
|2. Federal Way (2)
|13-1
|73
|3
|3. Curtis
|12-3
|61
|1
|4. Skyline (1)
|10-1
|58
|4
|5. Olympia
|11-3
|50
|6
|6. Gonzaga Prep
|10-2
|42
|5
|7. Kentridge
|11-2
|24
|9
|8. Jackson
|8-2
|18
|8
|9. Woodinville
|12-3
|13
|7
|10. Richland
|7-2
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Battle Ground 6. Camas 5. Lake Stevens 2. Tahoma 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Garfield (8)
|12-0
|80
|1
|2. O'Dea
|9-3
|68
|2
|3. Mt. Spokane
|10-1
|65
|3
|4. Gig Harbor
|10-1
|41
|T5
|5. Auburn
|8-5
|40
|4
|6. Eastside Catholic
|5-2
|37
|T5
|7. Bellevue
|13-2
|35
|7
|8. Nathan Hale
|11-0
|24
|9
|9. Rainier Beach
|4-2
|18
|NR
|10. Monroe
|10-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: University 9. Timberline 4. Mountain View 3. Ferris 3. Stanwood 2.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lynden (6)
|10-1
|75
|1
|2. Pullman (2)
|8-0
|67
|3
|(tie) Sehome
|10-1
|67
|2
|4. Anacortes
|11-1
|56
|4
|5. Mark Morris
|10-1
|43
|5
|6. Prosser
|9-2
|41
|7
|7. Tumwater
|8-4
|27
|6
|8. R.A. Long
|11-2
|25
|8
|9. Foss
|12-1
|17
|9
|10. West Valley (Spokane)
|9-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Renton 6. W. F. West 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lynden Christian (8)
|11-1
|80
|1
|2. Zillah
|10-1
|64
|3
|3. Annie Wright
|11-1
|62
|2
|4. King's
|10-3
|51
|4
|5. Freeman
|11-1
|50
|5
|6. Blaine
|10-1
|45
|6
|7. Toppenish
|10-2
|36
|8
|8. Omak
|11-2
|22
|10
|9. Overlake School
|10-3
|17
|NR
|10. Seton Catholic
|8-4
|6
|9
Others receiving votes: Vashon Island 5. Seattle Academy 2.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Davenport (8)
|11-1
|89
|1
|2. Columbia (Burbank) (1)
|12-1
|69
|2
|3. Morton-White Pass
|10-1
|67
|T3
|4. Lake Roosevelt
|12-2
|55
|6
|5. Colfax
|11-2
|54
|T3
|6. Brewster
|9-3
|49
|7
|7. Adna
|10-3
|35
|5
|(tie) Napavine
|9-2
|35
|8
|9. Wahkiakum
|10-2
|15
|9
|10. Lind-Ritzville1Sprague
|7-3
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7. Auburn Adventist Academy 5. Chief Leschi 4. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. St. George’s 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Cusick (7)
|10-1
|83
|1
|2. DeSales (1)
|11-1
|78
|2
|3. Wellpinit (1)
|11-1
|70
|3
|4. Sunnyside Christian
|8-2
|68
|4
|5. Mossyrock
|8-2
|52
|5
|6. Oakville
|10-3
|32
|9
|7. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|9-2
|27
|8
|7. Oakesdale
|8-3
|27
|10
|9. Tulalip Heritage
|8-2
|25
|T6
|10. Willapa Valley
|7-4
|19
|T6
Others receiving votes: Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4. Crescent 4. Orcas Island 1. Riverside Christian 1.
|———