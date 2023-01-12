Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Mount Si (5) 13-1 76 2 2. Federal Way (2) 13-1 73 3 3. Curtis 12-3 61 1 4. Skyline (1) 10-1 58 4 5. Olympia 11-3 50 6 6. Gonzaga Prep 10-2 42 5 7. Kentridge 11-2 24 9 8. Jackson 8-2 18 8 9. Woodinville 12-3 13 7 10. Richland 7-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Battle Ground 6. Camas 5. Lake Stevens 2. Tahoma 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (8) 12-0 80 1 2. O'Dea 9-3 68 2 3. Mt. Spokane 10-1 65 3 4. Gig Harbor 10-1 41 T5 5. Auburn 8-5 40 4 6. Eastside Catholic 5-2 37 T5 7. Bellevue 13-2 35 7 8. Nathan Hale 11-0 24 9 9. Rainier Beach 4-2 18 NR 10. Monroe 10-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: University 9. Timberline 4. Mountain View 3. Ferris 3. Stanwood 2.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden (6) 10-1 75 1 2. Pullman (2) 8-0 67 3 (tie) Sehome 10-1 67 2 4. Anacortes 11-1 56 4 5. Mark Morris 10-1 43 5 6. Prosser 9-2 41 7 7. Tumwater 8-4 27 6 8. R.A. Long 11-2 25 8 9. Foss 12-1 17 9 10. West Valley (Spokane) 9-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Renton 6. W. F. West 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden Christian (8) 11-1 80 1 2. Zillah 10-1 64 3 3. Annie Wright 11-1 62 2 4. King's 10-3 51 4 5. Freeman 11-1 50 5 6. Blaine 10-1 45 6 7. Toppenish 10-2 36 8 8. Omak 11-2 22 10 9. Overlake School 10-3 17 NR 10. Seton Catholic 8-4 6 9

Others receiving votes: Vashon Island 5. Seattle Academy 2.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Davenport (8) 11-1 89 1 2. Columbia (Burbank) (1) 12-1 69 2 3. Morton-White Pass 10-1 67 T3 4. Lake Roosevelt 12-2 55 6 5. Colfax 11-2 54 T3 6. Brewster 9-3 49 7 7. Adna 10-3 35 5 (tie) Napavine 9-2 35 8 9. Wahkiakum 10-2 15 9 10. Lind-Ritzville1Sprague 7-3 8 10

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7. Auburn Adventist Academy 5. Chief Leschi 4. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. St. George’s 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Cusick (7) 10-1 83 1 2. DeSales (1) 11-1 78 2 3. Wellpinit (1) 11-1 70 3 4. Sunnyside Christian 8-2 68 4 5. Mossyrock 8-2 52 5 6. Oakville 10-3 32 9 7. Moses Lake Christian Academy 9-2 27 8 7. Oakesdale 8-3 27 10 9. Tulalip Heritage 8-2 25 T6 10. Willapa Valley 7-4 19 T6

Others receiving votes: Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4. Crescent 4. Orcas Island 1. Riverside Christian 1.