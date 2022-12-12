Kentucky High School Basketball Polls \
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|1. George Rogers Clark
|(7)
|4-0
|79
|2. Warren Central
|(1)
|4-0
|70
|3. Cov. Catholic
|-
|5-0
|65
|4. Lou. Ballard
|-
|4-0
|43
|5. Lou. Trinity
|-
|5-1
|38
|6. Bowling Green
|-
|5-0
|36
|7. North Laurel
|-
|5-2
|22
|8. Lou. Western
|-
|5-1
|18
|9. Mason Co.
|-
|4-0
|15
|10. Harlan County
|-
|4-1
|9
Others receiving votes: Great Crossing 8. Greenup Co. 5. Harlan 5. Lou. Fern Creek 4. Lyon Co. 4. Whitesville Trinity 4. McCracken County 4. Marshall Co. 3. Lexington Catholic 3. Cov. Holy Cross 2. Ashland Blazer 1. Pikeville 1. Pulaski Co. 1.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|1. Lou. Sacred Heart
|(7)
|5-0
|70
|2. McCracken County
|-
|6-0
|52
|3. Lou. DuPont Manual
|-
|3-1
|46
|4. George Rogers Clark
|-
|3-1
|41
|5. Cooper
|-
|2-1
|29
|6. Lou. Mercy
|-
|3-3
|28
|7. Bowling Green
|-
|3-1
|20
|8. Pikeville
|-
|2-0
|16
|9. Franklin Co.
|-
|4-0
|12
|10. Bullitt East
|-
|2-0
|10
ADVERTISEMENT
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe Co. 9. Meade Co. 8. Owensboro Catholic 8. Christian Fellowship 7. Floyd Central 6. Owensboro 5. Green Co. 5. Dixie Heights 4. Madison Central 3. Notre Dame 3. Boyd Co. 2. Russell 1.
|The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Kentucky Today, Louisville.¤