Kentucky High School Basketball Polls \

December 12, 2022 GMT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. George Rogers Clark (7) 4-0 79
2. Warren Central (1) 4-0 70
3. Cov. Catholic - 5-0 65
4. Lou. Ballard - 4-0 43
5. Lou. Trinity - 5-1 38
6. Bowling Green - 5-0 36
7. North Laurel - 5-2 22
8. Lou. Western - 5-1 18
9. Mason Co. - 4-0 15
10. Harlan County - 4-1 9

Others receiving votes: Great Crossing 8. Greenup Co. 5. Harlan 5. Lou. Fern Creek 4. Lyon Co. 4. Whitesville Trinity 4. McCracken County 4. Marshall Co. 3. Lexington Catholic 3. Cov. Holy Cross 2. Ashland Blazer 1. Pikeville 1. Pulaski Co. 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Lou. Sacred Heart (7) 5-0 70
2. McCracken County - 6-0 52
3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-1 46
4. George Rogers Clark - 3-1 41
5. Cooper - 2-1 29
6. Lou. Mercy - 3-3 28
7. Bowling Green - 3-1 20
8. Pikeville - 2-0 16
9. Franklin Co. - 4-0 12
10. Bullitt East - 2-0 10
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe Co. 9. Meade Co. 8. Owensboro Catholic 8. Christian Fellowship 7. Floyd Central 6. Owensboro 5. Green Co. 5. Dixie Heights 4. Madison Central 3. Notre Dame 3. Boyd Co. 2. Russell 1.

High school basketball

