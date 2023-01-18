Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (6) 15-1 68 2 2. Skyline (1) 13-1 58 4 3. Mount Si 14-2 56 1 4. Curtis 14-3 55 3 5. Olympia 14-3 40 5 6. Gonzaga Prep 12-3 29 6 7. Kentridge 13-3 28 7 8. Richland 10-2 17 10 9. Tahoma 12-3 11 NR (tie) Woodinville 13-4 11 9

Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Mariner 3. Battle Ground 2. Jackson 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (7) 13-0 70 1 2. Mt. Spokane 13-1 61 3 3. O'Dea 11-3 58 2 4. Gig Harbor 13-1 40 4 5. Eastside Catholic 10-4 35 6 6. Bellevue 14-2 32 7 7. Auburn 10-5 24 5 8. Nathan Hale 12-1 17 8 9. Timberline 10-4 11 NR (tie) Monroe 12-2 11 10

Others receiving votes: Stanwood 8. University 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Mountain View 3. Arlington 3. Ferris 2.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Pullman (3) 12-0 57 T2 2. Lynden (3) 12-1 56 1 3. Anacortes 13-1 49 4 4. Sehome 11-3 35 T2 5. Mark Morris 13-1 32 5 5. Prosser 11-3 32 6 7. Tumwater 12-4 21 7 8. Renton 12-0 16 NR 9. R.A. Long 13-3 12 8 10. West Valley (Spokane) 12-1 8 10

Others receiving votes: Foss 6. North Kitsap 5. Grandview 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden Christian (6) 14-1 60 1 2. Annie Wright 13-1 50 3 (tie) Zillah 13-1 50 2 4. Freeman 13-1 42 5 5. King's 11-4 37 4 6. Blaine 11-2 31 6 7. Toppenish 11-3 20 7 8. Overlake School 11-5 18 9 9. Omak 11-4 14 8 10. Sultan 11-1 5 NR

Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Davenport (6) 14-1 69 1 2. Columbia (Burbank) (1) 14-1 60 2 3. Morton-White Pass 12-1 52 3 4. Lake Roosevelt 14-2 36 4 (tie) Brewster 11-4 36 6 6. Colfax 12-3 33 5 7. Adna 13-3 29 T7 8. Napavine 10-3 28 T7 9. Wahkiakum 11-3 13 9 10. Auburn Adventist Academy 11-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6. St. George’s 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 5. Chief Leschi 4. Toutle Lake 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. DeSales (2) 13-1 64 2 2. Cusick (4) 12-2 60 1 3. Wellpinit (1) 14-1 54 3 4. Sunnyside Christian 9-3 44 4 5. Oakville 12-3 35 6 6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 11-2 29 7 7. Mossyrock 10-3 27 5 8. Willapa Valley 11-4 25 10 9. Tulalip Heritage 10-2 18 9 10. Tacoma Baptist 12-2 6 NR (tie) Crescent 9-3 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5. Oakesdale 5. Pomeroy 4. Lummi 3.