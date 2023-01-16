Ohio High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Boys Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (9)
|9-0
|119
|2. Centerville (5)
|12-2
|115
|3. Akr. SVSM (1)
|11-3
|100
|4. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.
|11-1
|57
|5. Fairfield
|12-2
|56
|6. Cin. Elder
|12-1
|51
|7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
|12-2
|47
|8. Pickerington Cent.
|10-4
|41
|9. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|12-2
|36
|10. Garfield Hts.
|12-1
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 26. Akr. Hoban 23. Pickerington N. 21. Huber Hts. Wayne 20. Can. Glenoak 16. Green 14. Cin. Princeton 12.
|1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (10)
|14-1
|142
|2. Cols. Bishop Ready (5)
|13-0
|108
|3. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|10-2
|85
|4. Rocky River Lutheran W.
|11-1
|73
|5. Cin. Taft
|13-2
|63
|6. Defiance
|12-1
|56
|7. Sandusky
|11-1
|43
|8. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|12-0
|34
|9. Rossford
|10-2
|32
|10. Cin. Woodward
|10-2
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 22. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20. Alliance 18. Youngs. Ursuline 17. Day. Dunbar 14. Shelby 13. Akr. Buchtel 12.
|1. Casstown Miami E. (6)
|14-1
|118
|2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (3)
|9-4
|68
|(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|10-1
|68
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf
|10-3
|64
|5. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|13-2
|54
|6. Minford
|11-1
|52
|7. Martins Ferry
|12-0
|44
|8. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|12-0
|43
|9. Malvern (1)
|12-1
|38
|10. Cols. Africentric (1)
|11-3
|33
|(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway
|11-1
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 26. Cin. Madeira 24. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. (1) 23. Gahanna Cols. Academy (1) 17. Ashland Crestview 14. Youngs. Liberty 14.
|1. Richmond Hts. (12)
|13-0
|125
|2. Leesburg Fairfield
|11-0
|91
|3. Jackson Center (2)
|12-1
|89
|4. Russia
|13-1
|85
|5. Convoy Crestview
|11-1
|75
|6. Hamler Patrick Henry
|12-1
|64
|7. Cornerstone Christian
|12-1
|48
|8. Maria Stein Marion Local
|9-2
|41
|9. Caldwell
|10-2
|30
|10. Mogadore
|11-2
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lowellville 22. Cincinnati Christian (1) 20. Warren JFK 15. Stewart Federal Hocking 15. Ft. Loramie 12. Troy Christian 12.