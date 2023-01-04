Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fremd (1)
|15-1
|91
|3
|2. Geneva (5)
|12-2
|89
|10
|3. Hersey
|15-3
|78
|1
|4. Bolingbrook (2)
|13-1
|77
|4
|5. Normal Community (2)
|16-0
|54
|8
|6. Alton (1)
|15-0
|46
|NR
|7. Maine South
|13-3
|39
|NR
|8. Benet
|11-4
|25
|2
|8. Kenwood
|12-2
|25
|T6
|10. Naperville North
|11-6
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 18. Loyola 13. Lake Zurich 13. Barrington 4. Whitney Young 4. Lyons 3. Libertyville 3.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (9)
|14-1
|117
|1
|2. Peoria Central
|14-2
|86
|8
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|14-1
|85
|3
|4. Lincoln (3)
|18-0
|81
|T6
|5. Montini
|11-3
|77
|5
|6. Carmel
|13-3
|71
|2
|7. Washington
|13-2
|53
|4
|8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|13-3
|21
|NR
|9. Geneseo
|13-3
|12
|10
|(tie) Galesburg
|16-4
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Rockford Boylan 10. Hyde Park 9. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Dixon 3. St. Ignatius 3. Taylorville 1. Burlington Central 1. Dunlap 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (12)
|17-1
|128
|1
|2. Fieldcrest
|16-0
|99
|2
|3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|18-3
|77
|4
|4. Teutopolis
|14-2
|60
|6
|5. Byron
|13-2
|58
|5
|6. Paris
|17-1
|56
|8
|7. Peotone (1)
|14-0
|54
|NR
|8. Camp Point Central
|12-2
|41
|NR
|9. Princeton
|14-2
|35
|7
|10. Petersburg PORTA
|14-0
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sherrard 16. Althoff Catholic 14. Stillman Valley 12. Hamilton County 9. Breese Mater Dei 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6. Monmouth-Roseville 6. Pleasant Plains 5. Winnebago 3. Tolono Unity 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Pana 2. Canton 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (10)
|15-0
|119
|1
|2. Mendon Unity (1)
|17-1
|98
|4
|3. Okawville
|14-2
|96
|2
|4. Tuscola (1)
|18-0
|90
|6
|5. Neoga
|17-1
|75
|3
|6. Havana (1)
|15-2
|53
|5
|7. Brown County
|14-2
|46
|NR
|8. Effingham St. Anthony
|14-4
|34
|7
|9. Christopher
|14-1
|24
|8
|10. Calhoun
|3-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Orangeville 12. Nokomis 10. Father McGivney Catholic 9. Hardin County 7. Lena-Winslow 7. Brimfield 5. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 4. Elmwood 4. Tri-County 3. River Ridge 2. Carrollton 2. Amboy 1.
