Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Fremd (1) 15-1 91 3 2. Geneva (5) 12-2 89 10 3. Hersey 15-3 78 1 4. Bolingbrook (2) 13-1 77 4 5. Normal Community (2) 16-0 54 8 6. Alton (1) 15-0 46 NR 7. Maine South 13-3 39 NR 8. Benet 11-4 25 2 8. Kenwood 12-2 25 T6 10. Naperville North 11-6 23 NR

Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 18. Loyola 13. Lake Zurich 13. Barrington 4. Whitney Young 4. Lyons 3. Libertyville 3.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Nazareth (9) 14-1 117 1 2. Peoria Central 14-2 86 8 3. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 85 3 4. Lincoln (3) 18-0 81 T6 5. Montini 11-3 77 5 6. Carmel 13-3 71 2 7. Washington 13-2 53 4 8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13-3 21 NR 9. Geneseo 13-3 12 10 (tie) Galesburg 16-4 12 9

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Rockford Boylan 10. Hyde Park 9. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Dixon 3. St. Ignatius 3. Taylorville 1. Burlington Central 1. Dunlap 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Quincy Notre Dame (12) 17-1 128 1 2. Fieldcrest 16-0 99 2 3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 18-3 77 4 4. Teutopolis 14-2 60 6 5. Byron 13-2 58 5 6. Paris 17-1 56 8 7. Peotone (1) 14-0 54 NR 8. Camp Point Central 12-2 41 NR 9. Princeton 14-2 35 7 10. Petersburg PORTA 14-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Sherrard 16. Althoff Catholic 14. Stillman Valley 12. Hamilton County 9. Breese Mater Dei 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6. Monmouth-Roseville 6. Pleasant Plains 5. Winnebago 3. Tolono Unity 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Pana 2. Canton 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Galena (10) 15-0 119 1 2. Mendon Unity (1) 17-1 98 4 3. Okawville 14-2 96 2 4. Tuscola (1) 18-0 90 6 5. Neoga 17-1 75 3 6. Havana (1) 15-2 53 5 7. Brown County 14-2 46 NR 8. Effingham St. Anthony 14-4 34 7 9. Christopher 14-1 24 8 10. Calhoun 3-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Orangeville 12. Nokomis 10. Father McGivney Catholic 9. Hardin County 7. Lena-Winslow 7. Brimfield 5. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 4. Elmwood 4. Tri-County 3. River Ridge 2. Carrollton 2. Amboy 1.