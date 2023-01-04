AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fremd (1) 15-1 91 3
2. Geneva (5) 12-2 89 10
3. Hersey 15-3 78 1
4. Bolingbrook (2) 13-1 77 4
5. Normal Community (2) 16-0 54 8
6. Alton (1) 15-0 46 NR
7. Maine South 13-3 39 NR
8. Benet 11-4 25 2
8. Kenwood 12-2 25 T6
10. Naperville North 11-6 23 NR

Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 18. Loyola 13. Lake Zurich 13. Barrington 4. Whitney Young 4. Lyons 3. Libertyville 3.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (9) 14-1 117 1
2. Peoria Central 14-2 86 8
3. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 85 3
4. Lincoln (3) 18-0 81 T6
5. Montini 11-3 77 5
6. Carmel 13-3 71 2
7. Washington 13-2 53 4
8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13-3 21 NR
9. Geneseo 13-3 12 10
(tie) Galesburg 16-4 12 9

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Rockford Boylan 10. Hyde Park 9. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Dixon 3. St. Ignatius 3. Taylorville 1. Burlington Central 1. Dunlap 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (12) 17-1 128 1
2. Fieldcrest 16-0 99 2
3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 18-3 77 4
4. Teutopolis 14-2 60 6
5. Byron 13-2 58 5
6. Paris 17-1 56 8
7. Peotone (1) 14-0 54 NR
8. Camp Point Central 12-2 41 NR
9. Princeton 14-2 35 7
10. Petersburg PORTA 14-0 20 NR

High school basketball

  • Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

  • Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

  • Tuesday's Scores

  • Tuesday's Scores

    • Others receiving votes: Sherrard 16. Althoff Catholic 14. Stillman Valley 12. Hamilton County 9. Breese Mater Dei 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6. Monmouth-Roseville 6. Pleasant Plains 5. Winnebago 3. Tolono Unity 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Pana 2. Canton 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Galena (10) 15-0 119 1
    2. Mendon Unity (1) 17-1 98 4
    3. Okawville 14-2 96 2
    4. Tuscola (1) 18-0 90 6
    5. Neoga 17-1 75 3
    6. Havana (1) 15-2 53 5
    7. Brown County 14-2 46 NR
    8. Effingham St. Anthony 14-4 34 7
    9. Christopher 14-1 24 8
    10. Calhoun 3-1 14 NR

    Others receiving votes: Orangeville 12. Nokomis 10. Father McGivney Catholic 9. Hardin County 7. Lena-Winslow 7. Brimfield 5. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 4. Elmwood 4. Tri-County 3. River Ridge 2. Carrollton 2. Amboy 1.

    ———
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.