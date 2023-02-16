AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

February 16, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ironton 55, W. Union 21

Mogadore Field 44, Bay Village Bay 30

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Lima Sr. 45, Bowling Green 37

Oregon Clay 22, Tol. Bowsher 21

Perrysburg 59, Ashland 25

Sylvania Southview 41, Tiffin Columbian 38

Region 3=

Ashville Teays Valley 53, Hilliard Bradley 43

Canal Winchester 33, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29

Cols. DeSales 53, Westerville N. 34

Dublin Jerome 40, Westerville Cent. 22

Gahanna Lincoln 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38

Grove City 48, Pickerington N. 35

Lancaster 60, Mt. Vernon 33

Marysville 50, Dublin Scioto 19

New Albany 59, Groveport-Madison 48

Newark 66, Logan 24

Pickerington Cent. 68, Pataskala Licking Hts. 8

Powell Olentangy Liberty 70, Hilliard Davidson 22

Reynoldsburg 62, Worthington Kilbourne 23

Westerville S. 83, Delaware Hayes 16

Region 4=

Bellbrook def. Fairborn, forfeit

Kettering Fairmont 40, Huber Hts. Wayne 34

Lebanon 65, Harrison 39

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Mt. Healthy 44

Loveland 48, Cin. Oak Hills 34

Mason 67, Cin. NW 8

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Springfield 64, Cle. Max Hayes 39

Alliance 47, Struthers 44

Alliance Marlington 67, Youngs. Chaney High School 15

Ashtabula Edgewood 71, Geneva 38

Aurora 31, Youngs. Ursuline 26

Beloit W. Branch 49, Ravenna 12

    • Burton Berkshire 36, Jefferson Area 27

    Canal Fulton Northwest 52, E. Cle. Shaw 4

    Canfield 66, Conneaut 7

    Chardon NDCL 53, Warren Howland 32

    Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39

    Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Bedford 10

    Elyria Cath. 80, Garrett Morgan 19

    Girard 45, Hubbard 37

    Parma Hts. Holy Name 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28

    Parma Padua 65, Lodi Cloverleaf 59

    Peninsula Woodridge def. Akr. Buchtel, forfeit

    Perry 48, Mantua Crestwood 27

    Streetsboro 42, Painesville Harvey 21

    Tallmadge 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 17

    Region 6=

    Cle. Hts. Beaumont 46, Medina Buckeye 26

    Cle. Lincoln W. 85, STVM 9

    Norton 50, Bard Early College H.S. 4

    Oberlin Firelands 55, Lorain Clearview 32

    Region 7=

    Bishop Hartley 78, Cols. Linden-McKinley 11

    Caledonia River Valley 61, East 16

    Carrollton 68, E. Liverpool 37

    Dover 41, McConnelsville Morgan 32

    Granville 72, Cols. Marion-Franklin 24

    Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Cambridge 26

    New Concord John Glenn 51, Warsaw River View 20

    New Philadelphia 39, Steubenville 38

    Philo 44, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 31

    Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27

    Zanesville 56, Zanesville Maysville 39

    Region 8=

    Cin. Summit Country Day 59, Bishop Fenwick 29

    Cols. Bexley 55, Newark Licking Valley 28

    Goshen 38, Cin. McNicholas 35

    Richwood N. Union 48, Sparta Highland 15

    Division III=

    Region 9=

    Apple Creek Waynedale 64, West Salem Northwestern 43

    Brooklyn 49, Independence 37

    Columbiana 34, Orwell Grand Valley 32

    Columbiana Crestview 57, Leavittsburg LaBrae 16

    Creston Norwayne 68, Sullivan Black River 32

    Doylestown Chippewa 64, Akr. Manchester 31

    Garrettsville Garfield 42, Campbell Memorial 5

    Hanoverton United 43, Canfield S. Range 34

    Kirtland 52, Cle. VASJ 38

    Mentor Lake Cath. 53, Wickliffe 31

    Smithville 53, Wellington 20

    Warrensville Hts. 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 18

    Youngs. Liberty 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 35

    Youngs. Mooney 51, Brookfield 48

    Region 10=

    Bellville Clear Fork 63, Milan Edison 27

    Bucyrus Wynford 42, Collins Western Reserve 28

    Castalia Margaretta 72, Galion 17

    Coldwater 44, Ft. Recovery 33

    Defiance Tinora 42, Bluffton 35

    Genoa Area 37, Bloomdale Elmwood 21

    Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Rockford Parkway 42

    Pemberville Eastwood 45, Tol. Ottawa Hills 40

    Spencerville 64, Paulding 33

    Swanton 40, Northwood 29

    Willard 47, Bucyrus 36

    Region 11=

    Barnesville 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 44

    Belmont Union Local 72, Coshocton 24

    Beverly Ft. Frye 39, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

    Bidwell River Valley 52, Crooksville 32

    Byesville Meadowbrook 44, Bellaire 37

    Chillicothe Huntington 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26

    Martins Ferry 48, Rayland Buckeye 41

    Pomeroy Meigs 63, Oak Hill 10

    S. Point 50, Belpre 28

    Southeastern 63, McDermott Scioto NW 27

    Stewart Federal Hocking 40, Albany Alexander 37

    Uhrichsville Claymont 50, St. Clairsville 33

    Williamsport Westfall 52, Wellston 42

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 76, Richmond Edison 20

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Lisbon Beaver 22

    Region 12=

    Camden Preble Shawnee 63, St. Paris Graham 30

    W. Liberty-Salem 60, Jamestown Greeneview 23

    Division IV=

    Region 13=

    Andrews Osborne Academy 44, Wellsville 38

    Atwater Waterloo 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 26

    Berlin Center Western Reserve def. Cortland Maplewood, forfeit

    Dalton 62, Oberlin 9

    Kinsman Badger 57, Youngs. Valley Christian 16

    Louisville Aquinas 50, Rittman 9

    Lowellville 53, Fairport Harbor Harding 47

    Mogadore 81, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 15

    Monroeville 44, Sandusky St. Mary 24

    Newton Falls 43, McDonald 38

    Vienna Mathews 50, Windham 41

    Warren JFK 48, Ashtabula St. John 29

    Region 14=

    Convoy Crestview 57, Gorham Fayette 1

    Delphos St. John’s 32, Continental 21

    Ft. Jennings 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 29

    Ottoville 45, Miller City 39

    Pettisville 36, Montpelier 27

    Stryker 57, Edgerton 48

    Region 15=

    Bainbridge Paint Valley 48, Glouster Trimble 20

    Crown City S. Gallia 80, Corning Miller 13

    Danville 69, Shekinah Christian 27

    Fairfield Christian 51, Grove City Christian 36

    Groveport Madison Christian 38, Cols. Wellington 36

    Lancaster Fisher Cath. 72, Cols. Patriot Prep 6

    Lucasville Valley 38, New Boston Glenwood 24

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 47, Latham Western 30

    Mt. Gilead 44, Morral Ridgedale 24

    Newark Cath. 70, Liberty Christian Academy 17

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Manchester 7

    Reedsville Eastern 62, Beaver Eastern 25

    Sugar Grove Berne Union 50, Millersport 12

    Waterford 49, Racine Southern 5

    Willow Wood Symmes Valley 66, Portsmouth Clay 39

    Region 16=

    Ft. Loramie 69, Troy Christian 23

    Jackson Center 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 9

    New Madison Tri-Village 85, Yellow Springs 1

    S. Charleston SE 54, Newton Local 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

