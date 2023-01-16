AP NEWS
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 16, 2023 GMT

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7) 10-0 97 2
2. Waukee Northwes (2) 12-1 85 1
3. Sioux City, East (1) 12-0 72 5
4. Waukee 11-2 67 3
5. Indianola 11-1 53 4
6. Dubuque, Senior 10-1 48 6
7. Valley, West Des Moines 8-3 36 9
8. Waterloo, West 11-01 27 8
9. Ankeny Centennial 8-3 19 7
10. Burlington 12-4 13 NR

Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 12. Ankeny 8. Cedar Falls 7. Ames 5. Pleasant Valley 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Bondurant Farrar (8) 11-0 97 2
2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1) 9-2 70 1
3. Webster City (1) 9-0 58 T5
4. MOC-Floyd Valley 9-1 56 T5
(tie) Clear Lake 8-1 56 3
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9-2 53 4
7. Marion 10-3 38 NR
8. North Polk, Alleman 6-2 24 8
9. Des Moines, Hoover 7-3 22 NR
10. Humboldt 6-4 20 7
Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 18. Newton 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 8. Mount Pleasant 7. Nevada 4. Williamsburg 3. Assumption, Davenport 2. Crestwood, Cresco 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (6) 11-0 96 1
2. Central Lyon (3) 9-0 76 3
3. West Burlington 12-0 61 5
4. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 11-0 54 6
5. Roland-Story, Story City 11-1 46 2
5. Western Christian, Hull 10-1 46 8
7. Alburnett (1) 12-1 36 NR
8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 11-2 31 10
9. Lake Mills 10-2 17 NR
10. South Central Calhoun 8-2 16 NR

    • Others receiving votes: MFL-Mar-Mac 15. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14. OA-BCIG 13. Monticello 12. Grundy Center 7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5. Pella Christian 3. Wilton 2.

    Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. North Linn, Troy Mills (4) 12-0 94 1
    2. Grand View Christian (5) 12-0 85 2
    3. Dunkerton (1) 13-0 70 5
    4. WACO, Wayland 13-0 66 3
    5. Lynnville-Sully 13-1 43 7
    6. West Harrison, Mondamin 10-1 41 10
    7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11-1 37 4
    8. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 14-0 33 9
    9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 11-1 12 NR
    (tie) East Mills 9-2 12 NR
    (tie) St. Mary's Remsen 10-1 12 6

    Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s, Remsen 12. Newell-Fonda 11. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 10. Bellevue 7. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Newman Catholic, Mason City 3. Moravia 3. South O’Brien, Paullina 3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2. Winfield-Mount Union 1.

