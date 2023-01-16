Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7) 10-0 97 2 2. Waukee Northwes (2) 12-1 85 1 3. Sioux City, East (1) 12-0 72 5 4. Waukee 11-2 67 3 5. Indianola 11-1 53 4 6. Dubuque, Senior 10-1 48 6 7. Valley, West Des Moines 8-3 36 9 8. Waterloo, West 11-01 27 8 9. Ankeny Centennial 8-3 19 7 10. Burlington 12-4 13 NR

Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 12. Ankeny 8. Cedar Falls 7. Ames 5. Pleasant Valley 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Bondurant Farrar (8) 11-0 97 2 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1) 9-2 70 1 3. Webster City (1) 9-0 58 T5 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 9-1 56 T5 (tie) Clear Lake 8-1 56 3 6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9-2 53 4 7. Marion 10-3 38 NR 8. North Polk, Alleman 6-2 24 8 9. Des Moines, Hoover 7-3 22 NR 10. Humboldt 6-4 20 7

Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 18. Newton 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 8. Mount Pleasant 7. Nevada 4. Williamsburg 3. Assumption, Davenport 2. Crestwood, Cresco 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Aplington-Parkersburg (6) 11-0 96 1 2. Central Lyon (3) 9-0 76 3 3. West Burlington 12-0 61 5 4. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 11-0 54 6 5. Roland-Story, Story City 11-1 46 2 5. Western Christian, Hull 10-1 46 8 7. Alburnett (1) 12-1 36 NR 8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 11-2 31 10 9. Lake Mills 10-2 17 NR 10. South Central Calhoun 8-2 16 NR

Others receiving votes: MFL-Mar-Mac 15. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14. OA-BCIG 13. Monticello 12. Grundy Center 7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5. Pella Christian 3. Wilton 2.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (4) 12-0 94 1 2. Grand View Christian (5) 12-0 85 2 3. Dunkerton (1) 13-0 70 5 4. WACO, Wayland 13-0 66 3 5. Lynnville-Sully 13-1 43 7 6. West Harrison, Mondamin 10-1 41 10 7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11-1 37 4 8. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 14-0 33 9 9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 11-1 12 NR (tie) East Mills 9-2 12 NR (tie) St. Mary's Remsen 10-1 12 6

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s, Remsen 12. Newell-Fonda 11. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 10. Bellevue 7. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Newman Catholic, Mason City 3. Moravia 3. South O’Brien, Paullina 3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2. Winfield-Mount Union 1.