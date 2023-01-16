Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)
|10-0
|97
|2
|2. Waukee Northwes (2)
|12-1
|85
|1
|3. Sioux City, East (1)
|12-0
|72
|5
|4. Waukee
|11-2
|67
|3
|5. Indianola
|11-1
|53
|4
|6. Dubuque, Senior
|10-1
|48
|6
|7. Valley, West Des Moines
|8-3
|36
|9
|8. Waterloo, West
|11-01
|27
|8
|9. Ankeny Centennial
|8-3
|19
|7
|10. Burlington
|12-4
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 12. Ankeny 8. Cedar Falls 7. Ames 5. Pleasant Valley 1.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bondurant Farrar (8)
|11-0
|97
|2
|2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|(1)
|9-2
|70
|1
|3. Webster City (1)
|9-0
|58
|T5
|4. MOC-Floyd Valley
|9-1
|56
|T5
|(tie) Clear Lake
|8-1
|56
|3
|6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
|9-2
|53
|4
|7. Marion
|10-3
|38
|NR
|8. North Polk, Alleman
|6-2
|24
|8
|9. Des Moines, Hoover
|7-3
|22
|NR
|10. Humboldt
|6-4
|20
|7
Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 18. Newton 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 8. Mount Pleasant 7. Nevada 4. Williamsburg 3. Assumption, Davenport 2. Crestwood, Cresco 1.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Aplington-Parkersburg (6)
|11-0
|96
|1
|2. Central Lyon (3)
|9-0
|76
|3
|3. West Burlington
|12-0
|61
|5
|4. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
|11-0
|54
|6
|5. Roland-Story, Story City
|11-1
|46
|2
|5. Western Christian, Hull
|10-1
|46
|8
|7. Alburnett (1)
|12-1
|36
|NR
|8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|11-2
|31
|10
|9. Lake Mills
|10-2
|17
|NR
|10. South Central Calhoun
|8-2
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: MFL-Mar-Mac 15. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14. OA-BCIG 13. Monticello 12. Grundy Center 7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5. Pella Christian 3. Wilton 2.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (4)
|12-0
|94
|1
|2. Grand View Christian (5)
|12-0
|85
|2
|3. Dunkerton (1)
|13-0
|70
|5
|4. WACO, Wayland
|13-0
|66
|3
|5. Lynnville-Sully
|13-1
|43
|7
|6. West Harrison, Mondamin
|10-1
|41
|10
|7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|11-1
|37
|4
|8. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue
|14-0
|33
|9
|9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
|11-1
|12
|NR
|(tie) East Mills
|9-2
|12
|NR
|(tie) St. Mary's Remsen
|10-1
|12
|6
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s, Remsen 12. Newell-Fonda 11. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 10. Bellevue 7. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Newman Catholic, Mason City 3. Moravia 3. South O’Brien, Paullina 3. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2. Winfield-Mount Union 1.