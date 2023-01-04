Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Camas (5) 8-1 59 1 2. Woodinville (1) 9-1 53 2 3. Tahoma 10-1 44 5 4. Davis 9-1 41 T3 5. Emerald Ridge 8-2 35 T3 6. Eastlake 7-2 32 10 7. Sumner 7-1 23 8 8. Richland 5-2 21 7 9. Kamiakin 5-1 11 9 10. Union 7-3 9 6

Others receiving votes: Skyview 1. Bothell 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (6) 5-0 60 1 2. Lake Washington 10-1 54 2 3. Tacoma (Lincoln) 8-2 46 4 4. Arlington 8-2 37 3 5. Lakeside (Seattle) 5-1 36 T6 6. Stanwood 7-1 29 5 7. Bonney Lake 8-2 26 T6 8. Mead 5-2 15 8 9. North Thurston 8-1 13 9 10. Peninsula 7-1 5 NR (tie) Eastside Catholic 3-3 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Roosevelt 2. Meadowdale 2.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Ellensburg (6) 9-0 60 1 2. Lynden 9-2 45 2 3. W. F. West 7-2 43 3 4. Prosser 6-2 38 4 5. White River 6-3 27 6 6. Burlington-Edison 6-3 25 5 7. Grandview 5-5 22 10 8. Sehome 8-1 19 9 9. Tumwater 8-3 18 8 10. Clarkston 3-1 12 7

Others receiving votes: Archbishop Murphy 6. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4. Renton 3. East Valley (Yakima) 2. Enumclaw 1. Lakewood 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Nooksack Valley (5) 11-1 50 1 2. Lynden Christian 9-1 45 2 3. Montesano 7-2 44 3 4. Cashmere (1) 7-3 41 5 5. Wapato 8-1 39 4 6. Freeman 8-2 32 6 7. King's 9-2 18 7 (tie) Toppenish 7-2 18 8 9. Deer Park 8-2 15 10 10. Zillah 6-2 14 9

Others receiving votes: Colville 6. Annie Wright 4. Seton Catholic 3. Eatonville 1.

Division 2B School Record Points Last Week 1. Adna 9-1 49 3 2. Okanogan (3) 8-0 48 2 3. Colfax (2) 11-0 47 1 4. LaConner 7-3 32 6 5. Napavine 9-2 31 7 6. Rainier 8-1 29 5 7. Tonasket (1) 7-2 26 T8 8. Warden 6-4 23 4 9. Brewster 7-2 16 T8 10. Ilwaco 5-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Liberty (Spangle) 7. Tri-Cities Prep 5. Raymond 4. Cle Elum/Roslyn 2. Mabton 1. Toutle Lake 1. Auburn Adventist Academy 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Neah Bay (3) 7-1 48 3 2. Colton (2) 6-1 44 T1 3. Oakesdale 8-1 42 4 4. Mossyrock 7-2 41 5 5. Mount Vernon Christian (1) 10-2 39 T1 6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 9-2 34 6 7. Inchelium 7-1 26 7 8. Yakama Tribal 7-1 20 8 9. Sunnyside Christian 5-3 12 9 10. Mansfield 5-2 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Liberty Christian 6. Pateros 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2. Lummi 2. Wilbur-Creston 2. Republic 1.