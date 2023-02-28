AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Eustace Prep 48, Ranney 44

NJSIAA State Tournament=

Final=

Central Jersey, Group 2=

New Providence 52, Manasquan 30

Central Jersey, Group 4=

Jackson Memorial 53, Monroe 45

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=

Jefferson 66, Pequannock 61

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=

Union City 60, Eastside Paterson 59

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=

Secaucus 44, Madison 37

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=

Bayonne 60, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 43

South Jersey, Group 2=

Middle Township 57, Cinnaminson 48

South Jersey, Group 4=

Cherokee 47, Atlantic City 37

Semifinal=

North Jersey, Non-Public A=

Immaculate Heart 62, Holy Angels 46

Pope John XXIII 71, St. Dominic 32

North Jersey, Non-Public B=

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58, Saddle River Day 43

Morris Catholic 88, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 57

South Jersey, Non-Public A=

Paul VI 65, Camden Catholic 53

St. John Vianney 43, Red Bank Catholic 38

South Jersey, Non-Public B=

Rutgers Prep 70, St. Rose 47

Wildwood Catholic 72, Holy Spirit 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.