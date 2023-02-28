Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Eustace Prep 48, Ranney 44
NJSIAA State Tournament=
Final=
Central Jersey, Group 2=
New Providence 52, Manasquan 30
Central Jersey, Group 4=
Jackson Memorial 53, Monroe 45
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=
Jefferson 66, Pequannock 61
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=
Union City 60, Eastside Paterson 59
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=
Secaucus 44, Madison 37
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=
Bayonne 60, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 43
South Jersey, Group 2=
Middle Township 57, Cinnaminson 48
South Jersey, Group 4=
Cherokee 47, Atlantic City 37
Semifinal=
North Jersey, Non-Public A=
Immaculate Heart 62, Holy Angels 46
Pope John XXIII 71, St. Dominic 32
North Jersey, Non-Public B=
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58, Saddle River Day 43
Morris Catholic 88, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 57
South Jersey, Non-Public A=
Paul VI 65, Camden Catholic 53
St. John Vianney 43, Red Bank Catholic 38
South Jersey, Non-Public B=
Rutgers Prep 70, St. Rose 47
Wildwood Catholic 72, Holy Spirit 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/