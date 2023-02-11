AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

February 11, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 48, Tillamook 16

Baker 76, Ontario 13

Bandon 41, Monroe 29

Barlow 79, Sandy 29

Beaverton 58, Southridge 41

Brookings-Harbor 72, Rogue River 9

C.S. Lewis 32, Perrydale 12

Caldera 50, Bend 48

Central 60, West Albany 32

Central Catholic 44, Gresham 26

Central Linn 49, Illinois Valley 23

Coquille 50, Glide 18

Corvallis 69, Lebanon 60

Cottage Grove 45, North Bend 38

Country Christian 57, Columbia Christian 24

Cove 41, Pine Eagle 29

Crane 71, Monument/Dayville 20

Crater 70, North Eugene 23

Crescent Valley 59, Woodburn 25

Creswell 61, Sisters 35

Crook County 47, Molalla 39

Dallas 51, McKay 48

East Linn Christian 41, Gold Beach 29

Elkton 42, Pacific 17

Elmira 50, Siuslaw 21

Enterprise 61, Grant Union 35

Forest Grove 53, Glencoe 36

Gervais 69, Culver 22

Henley 69, Mazama 44

Horizon Christian Hood River 59, Dufur 25

Imbler 48, Joseph 43

Jesuit 73, Grants Pass 35

Jordan Valley 55, Adrian 45

La Salle 71, Hood River 42

Lakeview 57, St. Mary’s 21

Liberty 52, Century 47

Marist 39, Junction City 37

McMinnville 43, Newberg 35

Mountain View 57, Redmond 46

Mountainside 37, Sunset 35

Myrtle Point 44, New Hope Christian 30

N. Clackamas Christian 37, Open Door 15

Nelson 85, David Douglas 19

Nixyaawii 61, Pilot Rock 26

    • North Douglas 56, Days Creek 35

    Oakland 47, Lowell 40, OT

    Oregon City 65, St. Mary’s Academy 26

    Pendleton 43, Hillsboro 36

    Phoenix 50, Klamath 36

    Powder Valley 47, Wallowa 32

    Ridgeview 51, Summit 50

    Riverside 39, Umatilla 10

    Sheldon 50, North Medford 22

    South Albany 34, Silverton 33

    Sprague 56, North Salem 34

    Springfield 81, Ashland 25

    Stanfield 55, Irrigon 23

    The Dalles 40, Estacada 34

    Trinity Lutheran 50, Chiloquin 38

    Tualatin 43, Lakeridge 26

    Umpqua Valley Christian 56, Camas Valley 28

    Union 40, Griswold 40

    West Salem 54, South Salem 44

    Weston-McEwen 48, Heppner 37

    Westview 46, Aloha 32

    Willamette 44, Roseburg 22

    Wilsonville 49, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 39

    Yoncalla 54, Riddle 13

