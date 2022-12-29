AP NEWS
Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Camas (6) 7-1 60 1
2. Woodinville 6-1 51 2
3. Davis 7-0 45 4
(tie) Emerald Ridge 7-1 45 3
5. Tahoma 7-1 32 6
6. Union 5-0 27 7
7. Richland 3-1 19 8
(tie) Sumner 8-1 19 5
9. Kamiakin 4-1 16 10
10. Eastlake 4-2 13 9

Others receiving votes: Decatur 2. Gonzaga Prep 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (6) 5-0 60 1
2. Lake Washington 8-1 53 2
3. Arlington 5-1 42 3
4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 6-0 38 T5
5. Stanwood 7-1 33 T5
6. Bonney Lake 8-1 29 T5
(tie) Lakeside (Seattle) 6-1 29 4
8. Mead 4-2 14 8
9. North Thurston 7-1 10 10
10. Lincoln-Seattle 4-3 8 9
Others receiving votes: Eastside Catholic 6. Kennewick 3. Roosevelt 3. Everett 1. Peninsula 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Ellensburg (6) 7-0 60 1
2. Lynden 6-0 53 2
3. W. F. West 7-1 45 3
4. Prosser 4-1 37 4
5. Burlington-Edison 4-1 36 T7
6. White River 5-1 33 6
7. Clarkston 5-1 23 T7
8. Tumwater 7-2 17 5
9. Sehome 6-1 11 T10
10. Grandview 5-5 7 T10

    • Others receiving votes: Sequim 5. Archbishop Murphy 3.

    Division 1A

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Nooksack Valley (5) 7-1 59 1
    2. Lynden Christian (1) 7-0 55 2
    3. Montesano 5-1 45 4
    4. Wapato 7-1 43 3
    5. Cashmere 6-1 35 5
    6. Freeman 6-1 31 6
    7. King's 7-1 23 7
    8. Toppenish 4-2 14 9
    9. Zillah 5-0 12 10
    10. Deer Park 6-2 10 8

    Others receiving votes: Annie Wright 3.

    Division 2B

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Colfax (4) 8-0 58 1
    2. Okanogan (2) 5-0 56 2
    3. Adna 7-1 42 3
    4. Warden 4-2 37 4
    5. Rainier 8-1 33 6
    6. LaConner 7-2 28 5
    7. Napavine 7-2 22 8
    8. Tonasket 7-1 14 NR
    (tie) Brewster 6-2 14 7
    10. Chief Leschi 5-1 12 9

    Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 8. Ilwaco 4. Tri-Cities Prep 2.

    Division B

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Colton (3) 5-0 53 2
    (tie) Mount Vernon Christian (3) 7-1 53 1
    3. Neah Bay 3-1 41 T4
    4. Oakesdale 7-1 38 3
    5. Mossyrock 4-1 37 T4
    6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 6-1 36 6
    7. Inchelium 5-1 18 7
    8. Yakama Tribal 5-1 17 NR
    9. Sunnyside Christian 3-2 12 T10
    10. Pateros 8-0 11 8

    Others receiving votes: Lummi 9. Willapa Valley 5.

