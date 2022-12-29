Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Camas (6) 7-1 60 1 2. Woodinville 6-1 51 2 3. Davis 7-0 45 4 (tie) Emerald Ridge 7-1 45 3 5. Tahoma 7-1 32 6 6. Union 5-0 27 7 7. Richland 3-1 19 8 (tie) Sumner 8-1 19 5 9. Kamiakin 4-1 16 10 10. Eastlake 4-2 13 9

Others receiving votes: Decatur 2. Gonzaga Prep 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (6) 5-0 60 1 2. Lake Washington 8-1 53 2 3. Arlington 5-1 42 3 4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 6-0 38 T5 5. Stanwood 7-1 33 T5 6. Bonney Lake 8-1 29 T5 (tie) Lakeside (Seattle) 6-1 29 4 8. Mead 4-2 14 8 9. North Thurston 7-1 10 10 10. Lincoln-Seattle 4-3 8 9

Others receiving votes: Eastside Catholic 6. Kennewick 3. Roosevelt 3. Everett 1. Peninsula 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Ellensburg (6) 7-0 60 1 2. Lynden 6-0 53 2 3. W. F. West 7-1 45 3 4. Prosser 4-1 37 4 5. Burlington-Edison 4-1 36 T7 6. White River 5-1 33 6 7. Clarkston 5-1 23 T7 8. Tumwater 7-2 17 5 9. Sehome 6-1 11 T10 10. Grandview 5-5 7 T10

Others receiving votes: Sequim 5. Archbishop Murphy 3.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Nooksack Valley (5) 7-1 59 1 2. Lynden Christian (1) 7-0 55 2 3. Montesano 5-1 45 4 4. Wapato 7-1 43 3 5. Cashmere 6-1 35 5 6. Freeman 6-1 31 6 7. King's 7-1 23 7 8. Toppenish 4-2 14 9 9. Zillah 5-0 12 10 10. Deer Park 6-2 10 8

Others receiving votes: Annie Wright 3.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Colfax (4) 8-0 58 1 2. Okanogan (2) 5-0 56 2 3. Adna 7-1 42 3 4. Warden 4-2 37 4 5. Rainier 8-1 33 6 6. LaConner 7-2 28 5 7. Napavine 7-2 22 8 8. Tonasket 7-1 14 NR (tie) Brewster 6-2 14 7 10. Chief Leschi 5-1 12 9

Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 8. Ilwaco 4. Tri-Cities Prep 2.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Colton (3) 5-0 53 2 (tie) Mount Vernon Christian (3) 7-1 53 1 3. Neah Bay 3-1 41 T4 4. Oakesdale 7-1 38 3 5. Mossyrock 4-1 37 T4 6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 6-1 36 6 7. Inchelium 5-1 18 7 8. Yakama Tribal 5-1 17 NR 9. Sunnyside Christian 3-2 12 T10 10. Pateros 8-0 11 8

Others receiving votes: Lummi 9. Willapa Valley 5.