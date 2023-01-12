Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Camas (5) 12-2 68 1 2. Woodinville (2) 12-1 65 2 3. Tahoma 12-1 51 3 4. Davis 11-1 48 4 5. Eastlake 10-2 42 6 6. Sumner 12-1 37 7 7. Kamiakin 8-2 17 9 8. Emerald Ridge 9-3 15 5 9. Bothell 10-2 12 NR 10. Richland 6-4 10 8

Others receiving votes: Olympia 6. Glacier Peak 5. Skyview 4. Kamiak 4. Decatur 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (7) 7-0 70 1 2. Lake Washington 13-1 63 2 3. Tacoma (Lincoln) 8-1 55 3 4. Arlington 10-2 45 4 5. Lakeside (Seattle) 7-1 41 5 6. Stanwood 9-2 32 6 7. Bonney Lake 11-2 30 7 8. Mead 6-2 22 8 9. North Thurston 10-2 15 9 10. Roosevelt 10-2 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Eastside Catholic 3. Meadowdale 3. Evergreen (Vancouver) 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Ellensburg (7) 12-0 70 1 2. Lynden 12-2 61 2 3. W. F. West 11-2 49 3 4. Prosser 9-3 38 4 (tie) Burlington-Edison 8-3 38 6 6. White River 8-3 33 5 7. Sequim 11-0 29 NR 8. Tumwater 9-4 20 9 8. Sehome 10-1 20 8 10. Archbishop Murphy 8-5 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 6. Grandview 6. Sammamish 2.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Nooksack Valley (7) 13-1 70 1 2. Lynden Christian 11-2 61 2 3. Montesano 10-2 52 3 (tie) Wapato 11-1 52 5 5. King's 12-3 39 T7 6. Toppenish 10-2 32 T7 7. Cashmere 8-3 21 4 8. Freeman 10-2 20 6 9. Deer Park 10-2 14 9 10. Zillah 8-3 8 10

Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 7. Bellevue Christian 7. Omak 1. College Place 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Colfax (5) 13-0 74 3 2. Okanogan (2) 11-0 73 2 3. Adna (1) 11-1 65 1 4. Rainier 11-1 53 6 5. Napavine 11-2 47 5 6. LaConner 8-3 39 4 7. Brewster 8-3 29 9 8. Warden 9-4 24 8 9. Tonasket 8-4 15 7 10. Ilwaco 9-2 14 10

Others receiving votes: Forks 5. Mabton 1. Toutle Lake 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Neah Bay (4) 8-1 75 1 2. Colton (3) 8-1 69 2 3. Mossyrock 9-2 58 4 (tie) Oakesdale (1) 10-1 58 3 5. Mount Vernon Christian 12-2 45 5 6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 11-2 41 6 7. Yakama Tribal 10-1 37 8 8. Inchelium 10-1 32 7 9. Sunnyside Christian 6-4 6 9 10. Liberty Christian 6-1 5 NR (tie) Lummi 10-2 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Mansfield 4. Willapa Valley 3. Naselle 1. Pateros 1.