Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Camas (5)
|12-2
|68
|1
|2. Woodinville (2)
|12-1
|65
|2
|3. Tahoma
|12-1
|51
|3
|4. Davis
|11-1
|48
|4
|5. Eastlake
|10-2
|42
|6
|6. Sumner
|12-1
|37
|7
|7. Kamiakin
|8-2
|17
|9
|8. Emerald Ridge
|9-3
|15
|5
|9. Bothell
|10-2
|12
|NR
|10. Richland
|6-4
|10
|8
Others receiving votes: Olympia 6. Glacier Peak 5. Skyview 4. Kamiak 4. Decatur 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Garfield (7)
|7-0
|70
|1
|2. Lake Washington
|13-1
|63
|2
|3. Tacoma (Lincoln)
|8-1
|55
|3
|4. Arlington
|10-2
|45
|4
|5. Lakeside (Seattle)
|7-1
|41
|5
|6. Stanwood
|9-2
|32
|6
|7. Bonney Lake
|11-2
|30
|7
|8. Mead
|6-2
|22
|8
|9. North Thurston
|10-2
|15
|9
|10. Roosevelt
|10-2
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Eastside Catholic 3. Meadowdale 3. Evergreen (Vancouver) 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Ellensburg (7)
|12-0
|70
|1
|2. Lynden
|12-2
|61
|2
|3. W. F. West
|11-2
|49
|3
|4. Prosser
|9-3
|38
|4
|(tie) Burlington-Edison
|8-3
|38
|6
|6. White River
|8-3
|33
|5
|7. Sequim
|11-0
|29
|NR
|8. Tumwater
|9-4
|20
|9
|8. Sehome
|10-1
|20
|8
|10. Archbishop Murphy
|8-5
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 6. Grandview 6. Sammamish 2.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Nooksack Valley (7)
|13-1
|70
|1
|2. Lynden Christian
|11-2
|61
|2
|3. Montesano
|10-2
|52
|3
|(tie) Wapato
|11-1
|52
|5
|5. King's
|12-3
|39
|T7
|6. Toppenish
|10-2
|32
|T7
|7. Cashmere
|8-3
|21
|4
|8. Freeman
|10-2
|20
|6
|9. Deer Park
|10-2
|14
|9
|10. Zillah
|8-3
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 7. Bellevue Christian 7. Omak 1. College Place 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Colfax (5)
|13-0
|74
|3
|2. Okanogan (2)
|11-0
|73
|2
|3. Adna (1)
|11-1
|65
|1
|4. Rainier
|11-1
|53
|6
|5. Napavine
|11-2
|47
|5
|6. LaConner
|8-3
|39
|4
|7. Brewster
|8-3
|29
|9
|8. Warden
|9-4
|24
|8
|9. Tonasket
|8-4
|15
|7
|10. Ilwaco
|9-2
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Forks 5. Mabton 1. Toutle Lake 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Neah Bay (4)
|8-1
|75
|1
|2. Colton (3)
|8-1
|69
|2
|3. Mossyrock
|9-2
|58
|4
|(tie) Oakesdale (1)
|10-1
|58
|3
|5. Mount Vernon Christian
|12-2
|45
|5
|6. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|11-2
|41
|6
|7. Yakama Tribal
|10-1
|37
|8
|8. Inchelium
|10-1
|32
|7
|9. Sunnyside Christian
|6-4
|6
|9
|10. Liberty Christian
|6-1
|5
|NR
|(tie) Lummi
|10-2
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mansfield 4. Willapa Valley 3. Naselle 1. Pateros 1.
|———