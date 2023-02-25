Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional Championship=
Class AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Wheeling Park 66, Morgantown 61
Section 2=
University 61, Buckhannon-Upshur 35
Region 3=
Section 1=
George Washington 56, South Charleston 33
Region 4=
Section 1=
Spring Valley 60, Cabell Midland 52
Section 2=
St. Albans 69, Parkersburg 61
Class AAA=
Region 1=
Section 2=
Hampshire 52, Keyser 23
Region 2=
Section 1=
East Fairmont 66, Philip Barbour 48
Section 2=
Robert C. Byrd 54, Lincoln 38
Region 3=
Section 2=
Sissonville 37, Lewis County 30
Region 4=
Section 1=
Ripley 55, Winfield 43
Section 2=
Wayne 51, Lincoln County 26
Class AA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
St. Marys 54, Wheeling Central 47
Section 2=
Williamstown 56, Ritchie County 38
Region 2=
Section 1=
Petersburg 45, Frankfort 41
Section 2=
Trinity 51, Braxton County 21
Region 3=
Section 1=
Chapmanville 46, Mingo Central 34
Region 4=
Section 1=
Charleston Catholic 47, Clay County 28
Section 2=
Ravenswood 71, Roane County 56
Class A=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Cameron 68, Valley Wetzel 19
Section 2=
Doddridge County 58, Tyler Consolidated 39
Region 2=
Section 2=
Pendleton County 76, Pocahontas County 30
Region 3=
Section 2=
Greenbrier West 47, Webster County 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/