Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional Championship=

Class AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Wheeling Park 66, Morgantown 61

Section 2=

University 61, Buckhannon-Upshur 35

Region 3=

Section 1=

George Washington 56, South Charleston 33

Region 4=

Section 1=

Spring Valley 60, Cabell Midland 52

Section 2=

St. Albans 69, Parkersburg 61

Class AAA=

Region 1=

Section 2=

Hampshire 52, Keyser 23

Region 2=

Section 1=

East Fairmont 66, Philip Barbour 48

Section 2=

Robert C. Byrd 54, Lincoln 38

Region 3=

Section 2=

Sissonville 37, Lewis County 30

Region 4=

Section 1=

Ripley 55, Winfield 43

Section 2=

Wayne 51, Lincoln County 26

Class AA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

St. Marys 54, Wheeling Central 47

Section 2=

Williamstown 56, Ritchie County 38

Region 2=

Section 1=

Petersburg 45, Frankfort 41

Section 2=

Trinity 51, Braxton County 21

Region 3=

Section 1=

Chapmanville 46, Mingo Central 34

Region 4=

Section 1=

Charleston Catholic 47, Clay County 28

Section 2=

Ravenswood 71, Roane County 56

Class A=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Cameron 68, Valley Wetzel 19

Section 2=

Doddridge County 58, Tyler Consolidated 39

Region 2=

Section 2=

Pendleton County 76, Pocahontas County 30

Region 3=

Section 2=

Greenbrier West 47, Webster County 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

