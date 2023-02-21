AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Pine River-Backus 35

Blackduck 71, Laporte 31

Blue Earth Area 64, Medford 61

Braham 62, Mora 27

Carlton 44, Hill City/Northland 38

Concordia Academy 84, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51

Dawson-Boyd 58, Ortonville 50

Edgerton 54, Murray County Central 37

Esko 62, Princeton 42

Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Red Rock Central 41

Holy Angels 74, St. Anthony 55

Kelliher/Northome 72, Bigfork 39

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49, Brandon-Evansville 40

Lac qui Parle Valley 54, Minneota 41

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 50, Tri-City United 38

Litchfield 42, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 24

Little Falls 56, Swanville 35

Math and Science Academy 39, North Lakes Academy 36

Mound Westonka 66, Norwood-Young America 55

Mounds Park Academy 54, St. Agnes 39

Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Cromwell 47

Mountain Lake Area 70, Madelia 35

New Prague 65, Kasson-Mantorville 64

New York Mills 60, Battle Lake 37

Pillager 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 45

Pine City 77, Cloquet 63

Providence Academy 96, Annandale 48

Red Lake Falls 65, Win-E-Mac 36

Redwood Valley 98, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 29

Rochester Century 58, Fairmont 55

Rochester Mayo 73, Austin 61

Rogers 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 41

Roseau 67, Lake of the Woods 31

    • Sebeka 50, Verndale 43

    Sibley East 52, New Ulm Cathedral 29

    Sleepy Eye 60, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 38

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 94, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 43

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 35

    St. Croix Lutheran 75, Richfield 36

    St. Croix Prep 64, New Life Academy 35

    St. James Area 74, Martin County West 51

    Staples-Motley 43, Parkers Prairie 41

    Stephen-Argyle 71, Northern Freeze 68

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, Adrian/Ellsworth 38

    Willmar 76, Big Lake 44

    Windom 76, Springfield 64

    Winona 67, Northfield 51

    Yellow Medicine East 61, Lakeview 36

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Sacred Heart, ppd.

    Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley vs. Rothsay, ppd.

    Cook County vs. Wrenshall, ppd.

    Melrose vs. Paynesville, ccd.

    Park Christian vs. Frazee, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

