Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs Sectional Champion=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Hortonville 71, Neenah 54
Section 2=
Germantown 94, Kimberly 67
Section 3=
Brookfield East 53, Arrowhead 33
Division 2=
Section 1=
Lakeland 60, Menomonie 59
Section 2=
Notre Dame 86, Cedarburg 60
Section 3=
McFarland 70, Union Grove 51
Section 4=
Pewaukee 75, Pius XI Catholic 59
Division 3=
Section 1=
West Salem 55, Somerset 50
Section 2=
Kewaskum 48, Freedom 46
Section 3=
Waupun 50, Prairie du Chien 40
Section 4=
Milwaukee Academy of Science 74, Racine Lutheran 33
Division 4=
Section 1=
Colfax 39, Neillsville 37
Section 2=
Mishicot 56, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 55
Section 3=
Aquinas 67, Cuba City 63
Section 4=
Laconia 71, The Prairie School 59
Division 5=
Section 1=
McDonell Central 70, Siren 48
Section 2=
Laona-Wabeno 53, Edgar 43
Section 3=
Blair-Taylor 62, Belmont 57
Section 4=
Albany 65, Oakfield 40
WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal=
Division 1=
Section 4=
Kettle Moraine 87, Franklin 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/