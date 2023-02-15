Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 26
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Gregory 52
Arlington 57, Chester 52
Belle Fourche 45, Newcastle, Wyo. 42
Colman-Egan 66, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 30
Corsica/Stickney 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31
Estelline/Hendricks 52, Flandreau Indian 30
Ethan 63, Freeman 55
Faith 55, Philip 50
Flandreau 46, Baltic 15
Garretson 68, Parker 43
Herreid/Selby Area 86, Potter County 39
Highmore-Harrold 44, Ipswich 33
Hill City 43, Custer 33, OT
Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 30
Irene-Wakonda 70, Bridgewater-Emery 46
James Valley Christian 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 25
Kadoka Area 58, Timber Lake 55
Lakota Tech 83, Crow Creek 35
Lennox 62, Beresford 41
Mobridge-Pollock 71, Stanley County 36
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Bon Homme 46
Pierre 57, Brookings 31
Rapid City Christian 45, Spearfish 37
Redfield 55, Northwestern 49
Sioux Falls Christian 54, Yankton 23
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Harrisburg 43
Sioux Falls Washington 52, Mitchell 39
Sioux Valley 51, Castlewood 49
St. Thomas More 56, Douglas 18
Sully Buttes 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Viborg-Hurley 68, Menno 32
Wall 67, Lyman 48
Wessington Springs 41, Kimball/White Lake 37
West Central 55, Canton 43
Winner 59, Platte-Geddes 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canistota vs. Scotland, ppd.
Centerville vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd.
Florence/Henry vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.
McIntosh vs. Dupree, ppd.
Milbank vs. Madison, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/