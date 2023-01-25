Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Alton (7) 24-0 79 2 2. Fremd 22-2 69 3 3. Geneva (1) 19-3 59 4 4. Bolingbrook 21-3 58 1 5. Normal Community 23-2 37 6 6. Whitney Young 18-4 36 7 7. Maine South 19-4 34 5 8. Kenwood 20-4 17 NR 9. O'Fallon 22-4 13 8 10. St. Charles North 20-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 7. Benet 6. Lyons 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Hersey 3. Lake Zurich 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Nazareth (7) 20-1 79 1 2. Lincoln (1) 24-0 69 T3 3. Peoria Central 19-3 52 2 4. Peoria Notre Dame 19-2 50 T3 5. Washington 18-2 47 7 6. Montini 18-5 43 5 7. Carmel 18-5 28 6 8. St. Ignatius 19-4 19 NR 9. Rockford Boylan 21-4 16 NR 10. Deerfield 19-5 15 10

Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13. Dunlap 5. Geneseo 3. Galesburg 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Quincy Notre Dame (10) 22-1 100 1 2. Petersburg PORTA 21-0 87 2 3. Teutopolis 21-3 70 3 4. Byron 23-2 58 6 5. Peotone 21-0 55 5 6. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 21-6 44 4 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 23-3 32 NR 8. Central Southeastern 21-3 31 7 9. Princeton 21-2 28 T9 10. Paris 22-3 16 8

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 11. DePaul College Prep 10. Fieldcrest 4. Breese Central 2. Freeburg 1. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Galena (6) 25-1 88 1 2. Tuscola (3) 25-0 87 2 3. Okawville (1) 20-4 85 3 4. Brown County 24-3 64 4 5. Mendon Unity 24-3 60 6 6. Havana 21-3 55 7 7. Christopher 21-1 36 8 8. Neoga 24-3 24 NR 9. Elmwood 22-4 18 9 10. Effingham St. Anthony 20-5 16 5

Others receiving votes: Father McGivney Catholic 10. Orangeville 3. Carlyle 2. Brimfield 1. Tri-County 1.