Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alton (7)
|24-0
|79
|2
|2. Fremd
|22-2
|69
|3
|3. Geneva (1)
|19-3
|59
|4
|4. Bolingbrook
|21-3
|58
|1
|5. Normal Community
|23-2
|37
|6
|6. Whitney Young
|18-4
|36
|7
|7. Maine South
|19-4
|34
|5
|8. Kenwood
|20-4
|17
|NR
|9. O'Fallon
|22-4
|13
|8
|10. St. Charles North
|20-4
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 7. Benet 6. Lyons 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Hersey 3. Lake Zurich 2.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2. Lincoln (1)
|24-0
|69
|T3
|3. Peoria Central
|19-3
|52
|2
|4. Peoria Notre Dame
|19-2
|50
|T3
|5. Washington
|18-2
|47
|7
|6. Montini
|18-5
|43
|5
|7. Carmel
|18-5
|28
|6
|8. St. Ignatius
|19-4
|19
|NR
|9. Rockford Boylan
|21-4
|16
|NR
|10. Deerfield
|19-5
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13. Dunlap 5. Geneseo 3. Galesburg 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (10)
|22-1
|100
|1
|2. Petersburg PORTA
|21-0
|87
|2
|3. Teutopolis
|21-3
|70
|3
|4. Byron
|23-2
|58
|6
|5. Peotone
|21-0
|55
|5
|6. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|21-6
|44
|4
|7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|23-3
|32
|NR
|8. Central Southeastern
|21-3
|31
|7
|9. Princeton
|21-2
|28
|T9
|10. Paris
|22-3
|16
|8
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 11. DePaul College Prep 10. Fieldcrest 4. Breese Central 2. Freeburg 1. Sherrard 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (6)
|25-1
|88
|1
|2. Tuscola (3)
|25-0
|87
|2
|3. Okawville (1)
|20-4
|85
|3
|4. Brown County
|24-3
|64
|4
|5. Mendon Unity
|24-3
|60
|6
|6. Havana
|21-3
|55
|7
|7. Christopher
|21-1
|36
|8
|8. Neoga
|24-3
|24
|NR
|9. Elmwood
|22-4
|18
|9
|10. Effingham St. Anthony
|20-5
|16
|5
Others receiving votes: Father McGivney Catholic 10. Orangeville 3. Carlyle 2. Brimfield 1. Tri-County 1.
