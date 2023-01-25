AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

    By The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

    Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

    Class 4A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Alton (7) 24-0 79 2
    2. Fremd 22-2 69 3
    3. Geneva (1) 19-3 59 4
    4. Bolingbrook 21-3 58 1
    5. Normal Community 23-2 37 6
    6. Whitney Young 18-4 36 7
    7. Maine South 19-4 34 5
    8. Kenwood 20-4 17 NR
    9. O'Fallon 22-4 13 8
    10. St. Charles North 20-4 10 NR

    Others receiving votes: Hononegah 7. Benet 6. Lyons 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Hersey 3. Lake Zurich 2.

    Class 3A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Nazareth (7) 20-1 79 1
    2. Lincoln (1) 24-0 69 T3
    3. Peoria Central 19-3 52 2
    4. Peoria Notre Dame 19-2 50 T3
    5. Washington 18-2 47 7
    6. Montini 18-5 43 5
    7. Carmel 18-5 28 6
    8. St. Ignatius 19-4 19 NR
    9. Rockford Boylan 21-4 16 NR
    10. Deerfield 19-5 15 10

    Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13. Dunlap 5. Geneseo 3. Galesburg 1.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Class 2A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Quincy Notre Dame (10) 22-1 100 1
    2. Petersburg PORTA 21-0 87 2
    3. Teutopolis 21-3 70 3
    4. Byron 23-2 58 6
    5. Peotone 21-0 55 5
    6. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 21-6 44 4
    7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 23-3 32 NR
    8. Central Southeastern 21-3 31 7
    9. Princeton 21-2 28 T9
    10. Paris 22-3 16 8

    Illinois

  • Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood clinic fire

  • Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

  • NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons

  • Jones scores 19, Southern Illinois defeats Murray St. 68-64

    • Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 11. DePaul College Prep 10. Fieldcrest 4. Breese Central 2. Freeburg 1. Sherrard 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Galena (6) 25-1 88 1
    2. Tuscola (3) 25-0 87 2
    3. Okawville (1) 20-4 85 3
    4. Brown County 24-3 64 4
    5. Mendon Unity 24-3 60 6
    6. Havana 21-3 55 7
    7. Christopher 21-1 36 8
    8. Neoga 24-3 24 NR
    9. Elmwood 22-4 18 9
    10. Effingham St. Anthony 20-5 16 5

    Others receiving votes: Father McGivney Catholic 10. Orangeville 3. Carlyle 2. Brimfield 1. Tri-County 1.

    ———
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.