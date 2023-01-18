Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kenwood (15)
|16-2
|150
|1
|2. Whitney Young
|15-4
|120
|2
|3. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|20-1
|118
|3
|4. Moline
|18-2
|105
|4
|5. Rolling Meadows
|19-2
|84
|6
|6. Curie
|13-6
|46
|7
|7. Brother Rice
|19-2
|40
|9
|8. Quincy
|17-2
|37
|10
|(tie) Joliet West
|15-5
|37
|5
|10. Lyons
|17-2
|23
|8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 19. Belleville East 11. Proviso East 7. Geneva 7. Libertyville 5. New Trier 5. Wheaton Warrenville South 4. Yorkville 3. Oswego East 2. O’Fallon 1. Bolingbrook 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (10)
|17-1
|145
|2
|2. Metamora (4)
|16-2
|125
|4
|3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1)
|18-1
|117
|1
|4. Hillcrest
|19-2
|99
|6
|5. Decatur MacArthur
|18-1
|93
|5
|6. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|18-2
|81
|3
|7. East St. Louis
|11-4
|52
|7
|8. Hyde Park
|16-4
|29
|9
|9. Grayslake Central
|18-2
|22
|10
|(tie) Burlington Central
|17-4
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 13. St. Ignatius 10. Richwoods 5. Herrin 5. Lemont 5. St. Laurence 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Princeton (14)
|20-0
|166
|1
|2. Fairbury Prairie Central (2)
|17-1
|149
|2
|3. Columbia
|(1)
|19-2
|134
|3
|4. Breese Central
|19-2
|121
|5
|5. DePaul College Prep
|13-6
|73
|8
|6. Rockford Christian
|19-1
|57
|4
|7. Beecher
|19-1
|39
|NR
|8. St. Joseph-Ogden
|14-4
|35
|6
|9. Pontiac
|14-5
|33
|NR
|10. Massac County
|17-2
|27
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 25. Williamsville 18. Eureka 16. Pinckneyville 10. Normal University 9. Vienna 8. Phillips 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Gilman Iroquois West 4. Reed-Custer 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jacksonville Routt (13)
|19-1
|157
|1
|2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (2)
|18-0
|132
|2
|3. Altamont (1)
|16-3
|116
|4
|4. Waterloo Gibault
|18-3
|105
|5
|5. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|18-0
|63
|10
|6. Illini Bluffs
|17-4
|48
|7
|7. Casey-Westfield
|13-4
|44
|NR
|8. Pecatonica
|16-3
|40
|3
|9. Augusta Southeastern
|13-4
|30
|6
|(tie) Catlin (Salt Fork)
|18-1
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 29. New Berlin 23. Scales Mound 17. North Clay 14. Manley 11. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 4. Lovejoy 4. Lexington 4. Tuscola 2. South Beloit 1.
|———