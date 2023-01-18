AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Bolingbrook (7) 19-2 97 3
2. Alton (2) 21-0 88 4
3. Fremd (1) 19-2 79 2
4. Geneva 16-3 74 1
5. Maine South 18-3 57 6
6. Normal Community 20-2 37 5
7. Whitney Young 16-4 28 NR
8. O'Fallon 20-3 27 8
9. Loyola 17-4 16 NR
10. Hersey 17-5 12 7

Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8. Lake Zurich 6. Kenwood 6. St. Charles North 5. Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Benet 2. Libertyville 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (10) 19-1 100 1
2. Peoria Central 18-2 78 2
3. Peoria Notre Dame 19-1 75 3
(tie) Lincoln 23-0 75 4
5. Montini 17-4 60 6
6. Carmel 17-4 45 5
(tie) Washington 18-2 45 7
8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 20-3 30 8
9. Galesburg 19-4 13 9
10. Deerfield 17-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 8. Dixon 6. Geneseo 2. Rockford Boylan 2. Dunlap 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (13) 20-1 130 1
2. Petersburg PORTA 20-0 91 T3
3. Teutopolis 19-3 84 2
4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 20-3 74 T3
5. Peotone 18-0 69 5
6. Byron 20-2 56 T6
7. Central Southeastern 19-2 53 9
8. Paris 20-2 39 T6
9. Breese Mater Dei 16-3 29 NR
(tie) Princeton 18-2 29 10

Illinois

  • Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

  • Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

  • Police investigate Illinois Planned Parenthood fire as arson

  • Prosecutor: Paramedics killed man by strapping him facedown

    • Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16. DePaul College Prep 11. Eureka 11. Freeburg 7. Breese Central 6. Pana 4. Piasa Southwestern 2. Canton 2. Watseka 1. Sherrard 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Galena (7) 22-1 106 1
    2. Tuscola (4) 23-0 103 3
    3. Okawville (1) 18-3 99 4
    4. Brown County 20-3 67 5
    5. Effingham St. Anthony 18-4 59 8
    6. Mendon Unity 19-3 54 2
    7. Havana 18-3 53 7
    8. Christopher 18-1 37 9
    9. Elmwood 19-4 17 NR
    10. Father McGivney Catholic 19-2 16 10

    Others receiving votes: Amboy 11. Neoga 11. Nokomis 11. Brimfield 6. Woodlawn 3. Carrollton 3. Orangeville 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Tri-County 1.

    ———
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.