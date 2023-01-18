Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bolingbrook (7)
|19-2
|97
|3
|2. Alton (2)
|21-0
|88
|4
|3. Fremd (1)
|19-2
|79
|2
|4. Geneva
|16-3
|74
|1
|5. Maine South
|18-3
|57
|6
|6. Normal Community
|20-2
|37
|5
|7. Whitney Young
|16-4
|28
|NR
|8. O'Fallon
|20-3
|27
|8
|9. Loyola
|17-4
|16
|NR
|10. Hersey
|17-5
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8. Lake Zurich 6. Kenwood 6. St. Charles North 5. Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Benet 2. Libertyville 2.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (10)
|19-1
|100
|1
|2. Peoria Central
|18-2
|78
|2
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|19-1
|75
|3
|(tie) Lincoln
|23-0
|75
|4
|5. Montini
|17-4
|60
|6
|6. Carmel
|17-4
|45
|5
|(tie) Washington
|18-2
|45
|7
|8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|20-3
|30
|8
|9. Galesburg
|19-4
|13
|9
|10. Deerfield
|17-4
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 8. Dixon 6. Geneseo 2. Rockford Boylan 2. Dunlap 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (13)
|20-1
|130
|1
|2. Petersburg PORTA
|20-0
|91
|T3
|3. Teutopolis
|19-3
|84
|2
|4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|20-3
|74
|T3
|5. Peotone
|18-0
|69
|5
|6. Byron
|20-2
|56
|T6
|7. Central Southeastern
|19-2
|53
|9
|8. Paris
|20-2
|39
|T6
|9. Breese Mater Dei
|16-3
|29
|NR
|(tie) Princeton
|18-2
|29
|10
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16. DePaul College Prep 11. Eureka 11. Freeburg 7. Breese Central 6. Pana 4. Piasa Southwestern 2. Canton 2. Watseka 1. Sherrard 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (7)
|22-1
|106
|1
|2. Tuscola (4)
|23-0
|103
|3
|3. Okawville (1)
|18-3
|99
|4
|4. Brown County
|20-3
|67
|5
|5. Effingham St. Anthony
|18-4
|59
|8
|6. Mendon Unity
|19-3
|54
|2
|7. Havana
|18-3
|53
|7
|8. Christopher
|18-1
|37
|9
|9. Elmwood
|19-4
|17
|NR
|10. Father McGivney Catholic
|19-2
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Amboy 11. Neoga 11. Nokomis 11. Brimfield 6. Woodlawn 3. Carrollton 3. Orangeville 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Tri-County 1.
|———