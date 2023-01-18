Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Bolingbrook (7) 19-2 97 3 2. Alton (2) 21-0 88 4 3. Fremd (1) 19-2 79 2 4. Geneva 16-3 74 1 5. Maine South 18-3 57 6 6. Normal Community 20-2 37 5 7. Whitney Young 16-4 28 NR 8. O'Fallon 20-3 27 8 9. Loyola 17-4 16 NR 10. Hersey 17-5 12 7

Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8. Lake Zurich 6. Kenwood 6. St. Charles North 5. Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Benet 2. Libertyville 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Nazareth (10) 19-1 100 1 2. Peoria Central 18-2 78 2 3. Peoria Notre Dame 19-1 75 3 (tie) Lincoln 23-0 75 4 5. Montini 17-4 60 6 6. Carmel 17-4 45 5 (tie) Washington 18-2 45 7 8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 20-3 30 8 9. Galesburg 19-4 13 9 10. Deerfield 17-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 8. Dixon 6. Geneseo 2. Rockford Boylan 2. Dunlap 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Quincy Notre Dame (13) 20-1 130 1 2. Petersburg PORTA 20-0 91 T3 3. Teutopolis 19-3 84 2 4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 20-3 74 T3 5. Peotone 18-0 69 5 6. Byron 20-2 56 T6 7. Central Southeastern 19-2 53 9 8. Paris 20-2 39 T6 9. Breese Mater Dei 16-3 29 NR (tie) Princeton 18-2 29 10

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16. DePaul College Prep 11. Eureka 11. Freeburg 7. Breese Central 6. Pana 4. Piasa Southwestern 2. Canton 2. Watseka 1. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Galena (7) 22-1 106 1 2. Tuscola (4) 23-0 103 3 3. Okawville (1) 18-3 99 4 4. Brown County 20-3 67 5 5. Effingham St. Anthony 18-4 59 8 6. Mendon Unity 19-3 54 2 7. Havana 18-3 53 7 8. Christopher 18-1 37 9 9. Elmwood 19-4 17 NR 10. Father McGivney Catholic 19-2 16 10

Others receiving votes: Amboy 11. Neoga 11. Nokomis 11. Brimfield 6. Woodlawn 3. Carrollton 3. Orangeville 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Tri-County 1.