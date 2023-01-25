Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (12)
|22-1
|120
|3
|2. Moline
|20-3
|94
|4
|3. Joliet West
|18-5
|84
|T8
|4. Kenwood
|17-5
|83
|1
|5. Whitney Young
|18-5
|79
|2
|6. Brother Rice
|21-3
|52
|7
|7. Rolling Meadows
|20-3
|44
|5
|8. Quincy
|19-3
|18
|T8
|(tie) Belleville East
|20-3
|18
|NR
|10. Hinsdale Central
|20-3
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O’Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (10)
|20-1
|118
|1
|2. Metamora (2)
|20-2
|106
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|22-2
|89
|4
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|19-2
|82
|3
|5. Decatur MacArthur
|21-1
|62
|5
|6. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|20-2
|55
|6
|7. East St. Louis
|15-4
|50
|7
|8. Hyde Park
|19-5
|35
|8
|9. Richwoods
|17-3
|22
|NR
|10. Burlington Central
|20-4
|14
|T9
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 11. Grayslake Central 6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4. Kaneland 3. Centralia 3.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Princeton (14)
|23-0
|146
|1
|2. Columbia (1)
|22-2
|132
|3
|3. Fairbury Prairie Central
|19-2
|109
|2
|4. Rockford Christian
|22-1
|76
|6
|(tie) Breese Central
|20-3
|76
|4
|6. DePaul College Prep
|14-7
|59
|5
|7. St. Joseph-Ogden
|17-4
|34
|8
|8. Teutopolis
|16-5
|33
|NR
|9. Rockridge
|17-4
|28
|NR
|10. Pontiac
|15-6
|25
|9
Others receiving votes: Beecher 19. Macomb 18. Pinckneyville 17. Massac County 16. Normal University 15. Gilman Iroquois West 10. Phillips 9. Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Carterville 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jacksonville Routt (12)
|20-1
|138
|1
|2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (1)
|20-0
|118
|2
|3. Altamont (1)
|17-3
|92
|3
|4. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|21-0
|89
|5
|5. Waterloo Gibault
|19-4
|71
|4
|6. Illini Bluffs
|20-4
|60
|6
|7. Casey-Westfield
|14-5
|54
|7
|8. New Berlin
|18-4
|30
|NR
|9. Augusta Southeastern
|15-5
|26
|T9
|10. Camp Point Central
|18-4
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Manley 18. Pecatonica 16. Catlin (Salt Fork) 12. Scales Mound 9. Tuscola 8. Fulton 5. Lexington 2. Hinckley-Big Rock 1. Effingham St. Anthony 1.
