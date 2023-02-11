Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 41, Clearwater 37
Anderson County 52, Iola 22
Andover 57, Goddard 37
Atchison County 43, Valley Falls 24
BV West 39, BV Northwest 36
Baldwin 49, Royal Valley 36
Belle Plaine, Minn. 36, Conway Springs 33
Berean Academy 50, Sterling 11
Blue Valley 44, BV North 33
Bonner Springs 52, Ottawa 45
Buhler 47, Augusta 39
Burlingame 53, Cornerstone Family 16
Burrton 41, Stafford 28
Cair Paravel 56, Bishop Seabury Academy 9
Canton-Galva 49, Rural Vista 46
Central Plains 56, La Crosse 19
Centralia 53, Valley Heights 46
Chapman 48, Concordia 35
Cheney 69, Wichita Trinity 33
Cimarron 46, Ulysses 30
Circle 31, Mulvane 23
Clay Center 47, Marysville 38
Clifton-Clyde 51, Onaga 33
Colby 43, Dodge City 25
Derby 67, Newton 17
Ellinwood 53, Kinsley 16
Ellsworth 43, Republic County 22
Emporia 37, Topeka 31
Eureka 43, Bluestem 41
Flinthills 51, Argonia 33
Frankfort 61, Troy 31
Frontenac 70, Baxter Springs 17
Garden City 49, Great Bend 40, OT
Goddard-Eisenhower 50, Salina Central 49
Goessel 33, Herington 26
Greeley County 56, Deerfield 19
Hanover 62, Doniphan West 53, OT
Haven 53, Smoky Valley 34
Heritage Christian 42, Maranatha Academy 25
Hesston 60, Larned 26
Hiawatha 49, Holton 33
Hillsboro 35, Halstead 32
Hodgeman County 64, Kiowa County 31
Holcomb 66, Scott City 44
Hutchinson 32, Maize 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 56, South Barber 28
Inman 45, Sedgwick 38
KC Piper 60, KC Turner 30
Kingman 35, Garden Plain 33
Labette County 36, Chanute 34
Lakeside 48, Miltonvale 21
Lakin 54, Elkhart 32
Liberal 55, Hays 38
Linn 72, Wetmore 14
Little River 71, Elyria Christian 42
Maize South 55, Andover Central 52, OT
Manhattan 44, Junction City 27
McLouth 62, Oskaloosa 48
McPherson 70, Winfield 17
Mission Valley 63, Marais des Cygnes Valley 24
Nemaha Central 54, Perry-Lecompton 27
Ness City 41, Otis-Bison 18
Olathe North 49, SM North 35
Olathe Northwest 61, Lawrence 39
Osage City 50, Olpe 37
Paola 28, Eudora 23
Pawnee Heights 47, Ingalls 41
Phillipsburg 60, Hays-TMP-Marian 47
Pike Valley 33, Natoma 27
Pittsburg Colgan 80, Galena 23
Pratt 42, Nickerson 26
Pretty Prairie 48, Fairfield 35
Quinter 49, Rawlins County 46
Remington 52, Bennington 44
Riley County 37, Wabaunsee 27
Riverton 42, Girard 39
SM West 61, SM Northwest 53
Sabetha 53, Jefferson West 32
Salina Sacred Heart 53, Council Grove 26
Salina South 55, Wichita Campus 19
Santa Fe Trail 74, Osawatomie 13
Silver Lake 76, Rossville 61
Smith Center 59, Norton 49
South Gray 55, Southwestern Hts. 37
Southeast Saline 55, Minneapolis 49
Spearville 48, Minneola 42
St. Francis 56, Wallace County 39
St. John 58, Victoria 32
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Chase 18
St. Mary’s 43, Rock Creek 28
St. Thomas Aquinas 57, St. James Academy 41
Sylvan-Lucas 49, Wilson 27
Tescott 49, Thunder Ridge 27
Topeka Seaman 60, Topeka West 28
Trego 50, Russell 18
Uniontown 38, Southeast 23
Valley Center 36, Arkansas City 35
Wamego 74, Abilene 25
Washburn Rural 55, Topeka Hayden 29
Washington County 47, Axtell 37
Wellington 60, El Dorado 39
Weskan 40, Logan/Palco 32
West Elk 64, Caldwell 24
Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Kapaun Mount Carmel 32
Wichita Collegiate 35, Rose Hill 34, OT
Wichita County 57, Sublette 25
Wichita East 53, Wichita Northwest 48
Wichita Heights 40, Wichita Southeast 32
