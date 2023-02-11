AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 41, Clearwater 37

Anderson County 52, Iola 22

Andover 57, Goddard 37

Atchison County 43, Valley Falls 24

BV West 39, BV Northwest 36

Baldwin 49, Royal Valley 36

Belle Plaine, Minn. 36, Conway Springs 33

Berean Academy 50, Sterling 11

Blue Valley 44, BV North 33

Bonner Springs 52, Ottawa 45

Buhler 47, Augusta 39

Burlingame 53, Cornerstone Family 16

Burrton 41, Stafford 28

Cair Paravel 56, Bishop Seabury Academy 9

Canton-Galva 49, Rural Vista 46

Central Plains 56, La Crosse 19

Centralia 53, Valley Heights 46

Chapman 48, Concordia 35

Cheney 69, Wichita Trinity 33

Cimarron 46, Ulysses 30

Circle 31, Mulvane 23

Clay Center 47, Marysville 38

Clifton-Clyde 51, Onaga 33

Colby 43, Dodge City 25

Derby 67, Newton 17

Ellinwood 53, Kinsley 16

Ellsworth 43, Republic County 22

Emporia 37, Topeka 31

Eureka 43, Bluestem 41

Flinthills 51, Argonia 33

Frankfort 61, Troy 31

Frontenac 70, Baxter Springs 17

Garden City 49, Great Bend 40, OT

Goddard-Eisenhower 50, Salina Central 49

Goessel 33, Herington 26

Greeley County 56, Deerfield 19

Hanover 62, Doniphan West 53, OT

Haven 53, Smoky Valley 34

Heritage Christian 42, Maranatha Academy 25

Hesston 60, Larned 26

Hiawatha 49, Holton 33

Hillsboro 35, Halstead 32

Hodgeman County 64, Kiowa County 31

    • Holcomb 66, Scott City 44

    Hutchinson 32, Maize 28

    Hutchinson Central Christian 56, South Barber 28

    Inman 45, Sedgwick 38

    KC Piper 60, KC Turner 30

    Kingman 35, Garden Plain 33

    Labette County 36, Chanute 34

    Lakeside 48, Miltonvale 21

    Lakin 54, Elkhart 32

    Liberal 55, Hays 38

    Linn 72, Wetmore 14

    Little River 71, Elyria Christian 42

    Maize South 55, Andover Central 52, OT

    Manhattan 44, Junction City 27

    McLouth 62, Oskaloosa 48

    McPherson 70, Winfield 17

    Mission Valley 63, Marais des Cygnes Valley 24

    Nemaha Central 54, Perry-Lecompton 27

    Ness City 41, Otis-Bison 18

    Olathe North 49, SM North 35

    Olathe Northwest 61, Lawrence 39

    Osage City 50, Olpe 37

    Paola 28, Eudora 23

    Pawnee Heights 47, Ingalls 41

    Phillipsburg 60, Hays-TMP-Marian 47

    Pike Valley 33, Natoma 27

    Pittsburg Colgan 80, Galena 23

    Pratt 42, Nickerson 26

    Pretty Prairie 48, Fairfield 35

    Quinter 49, Rawlins County 46

    Remington 52, Bennington 44

    Riley County 37, Wabaunsee 27

    Riverton 42, Girard 39

    SM West 61, SM Northwest 53

    Sabetha 53, Jefferson West 32

    Salina Sacred Heart 53, Council Grove 26

    Salina South 55, Wichita Campus 19

    Santa Fe Trail 74, Osawatomie 13

    Silver Lake 76, Rossville 61

    Smith Center 59, Norton 49

    South Gray 55, Southwestern Hts. 37

    Southeast Saline 55, Minneapolis 49

    Spearville 48, Minneola 42

    St. Francis 56, Wallace County 39

    St. John 58, Victoria 32

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Chase 18

    St. Mary’s 43, Rock Creek 28

    St. Thomas Aquinas 57, St. James Academy 41

    Sylvan-Lucas 49, Wilson 27

    Tescott 49, Thunder Ridge 27

    Topeka Seaman 60, Topeka West 28

    Trego 50, Russell 18

    Uniontown 38, Southeast 23

    Valley Center 36, Arkansas City 35

    Wamego 74, Abilene 25

    Washburn Rural 55, Topeka Hayden 29

    Washington County 47, Axtell 37

    Wellington 60, El Dorado 39

    Weskan 40, Logan/Palco 32

    West Elk 64, Caldwell 24

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Kapaun Mount Carmel 32

    Wichita Collegiate 35, Rose Hill 34, OT

    Wichita County 57, Sublette 25

    Wichita East 53, Wichita Northwest 48

    Wichita Heights 40, Wichita Southeast 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.