Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brentsville 57, Culpeper 44

Grace Christian 47, Westover Christian 35

Hampton Roads 53, Walsingham Academy 20

King’s Fork High School 59, Jamestown 53

Miller School 64, Chatham Hall 11

Norfolk Christian School 65, Cape Henry Collegiate 21

Norfolk Collegiate 87, Catholic 29

Parry McCluer 48, Galax 34

Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Temple Christian 64

St. Gertrude 70, St. Catherine’s 25

St. Margaret’s 51, Veritas Classic Christian School 45

Steward School 64, Norfolk Academy 30

Trinity Christian School 43, Fredericksburg Christian 35

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region A=

Essex 46, Mathews 30

K&Q Central 59, Northampton 35

Rappahannock 66, Middlesex 33

Region B=

Rappahannock County 47, Franklin 36

William Campbell 51, Surry County 46

Region D=

Eastside 60, Grundy 38

Honaker 48, Twin Springs 38

J.I. Burton 64, Lebanon 21

Twin Valley 67, Rural Retreat 64, 2OT

Class 2=

Region A=

Nandua 61, Windsor 53

Region B=

Clarke County 50, Stuarts Draft 16

Page County 45, Luray 41

Strasburg 51, East Rockingham 37

Woodstock Central 62, Buckingham County 48

Region D=

Central - Wise 84, Tazewell 37

Gate City 69, Virginia High 38

Richlands 50, Union 41

Ridgeview 75, Marion 52

Class 3=

Region B=

Meridian High School 47, William Monroe 33

    Region C=

    Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 49

    Liberty-Bedford 45, Charlottesville 43

    Spotswood 66, Wilson Memorial 21

    Turner Ashby 76, Fluvanna 24

    Region D=

    Carroll County 86, Staunton River 15

    Cave Spring 56, Northside 43

    Lord Botetourt 68, Abingdon 32

    Magna Vista 54, Christiansburg 41

    Class 4=

    Region A=

    Hampton 80, Warwick 22

    Manor High School 73, Warhill 27

    Region B=

    Chancellor 60, Mechanicsville High School 44

    Hanover 56, Monacan 49

    Matoaca 58, Henrico 34

    Region C=

    Sherando 58, Heritage (Leesburg) 31

    Tuscarora 50, Millbrook 42

    Region D=

    Louisa 48, Salem 33

    Pulaski County 69, Jefferson Forest 44

    Class 5=

    Region C=

    Glen Allen 47, Douglas Freeman 21

    Highland Springs 64, Deep Run 52

    Lloyd Bird 58, Midlothian 25

    Mills Godwin 50, Hermitage 48

    Class 6=

    Region B=

    Colgan 58, Colonial Forge 39

    Gainesville 49, Freedom (W) 43

    Osbourn Park 72, Woodbridge 32

    Patriot 49, Potomac 43

    Region C=

    Edison 37, South County 26

    James Robinson 49, West Springfield 32

    Mount Vernon 50, Hayfield 48

    West Potomac 61, Lake Braddock 49

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.