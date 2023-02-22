Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA District Playoffs=
Anderson Co. 54, Collins 12
Bethlehem 85, Washington Co. 27
Carlisle Co. 54, Hickman Co. 38
Christian Co. 69, Fort Campbell 18
Clinton Co. 48, Monroe Co. 45
Cooper 56, Boone Co. 22
Cov. Holy Cross def. Holmes, forfeit
Danville 73, Lincoln Co. 48
Danville Christian 54, Boyle Co. 30
Dixie Heights 63, Ludlow 28
Franklin Co. 72, Frankfort 28
Frederick Douglass 69, Scott Co. 48
Gallatin Co. 67, Eminence 36
Green Co. 62, LaRue Co. 47
Highlands 71, Bellevue 35
Jackson Co. 71, Clay Co. 57
Knott Co. Central 73, June Buchanan 28
Letcher County Central 79, Cordia 24
Lexington Catholic 51, Lex. Paul Dunbar 10
Logan Co. 66, Todd Co. Central 52
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 72, Beth Haven 37
Madison Southern 57, Berea 13
Mayfield 41, Ballard Memorial 20
Mercer Co. 62, Burgin 25
Newport Central Catholic 80, Newport 37
North Laurel 62, Oneida Baptist 24
North Oldham 51, Oldham County 47
Notre Dame 57, Beechwood 13
Paducah Tilghman 65, St. Mary (Paducah) 29
Rowan Co. 64, Bath Co. 34
Ryle 60, Conner 50
Shelby Valley 54, Jenkins 21
St. Patrick 61, Augusta 53
West Jessamine 37, East Jessamine 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/