Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 61, New Castle 24

Avella 64, West Greene 49

Avonworth 47, South Allegheny 19

Barrack Hebrew 56, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 14

Beaver Area 38, Hopewell 27

Beaver County Christian 51, Propel Montour High School 41

Beaver Falls 44, Elwood City Riverside 25

Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 10

Berlin-Brothersvalley 43, Mountain Ridge, Md. 32

Blackhawk 66, Central Valley 16

Blue Mountain 45, Pine Grove 29

Burgettstown 55, Northgate 7

Cardinal O’Hara 40, Archbishop Carroll 36

Carmichaels 43, Bethlehem Center 25

Central York 57, Lancaster Catholic 50

Chartiers Valley 58, Bethel Park 41

Chartiers-Houston High School 48, Bentworth 17

Clairton 70, Steel Valley 32

Columbia 64, ELCO 32

Conestoga 45, Garnet Valley 40

Conneaut Area 56, Oil City 42

Deer Lakes 53, Ligonier Valley 27

Elizabeth Forward 75, Southmoreland 30

Erie Cathedral Prep 76, Erie 21

Fort Cherry 49, Carlynton 17

Franklin 55, Meadville 21

Freedom Area 71, Sewickley Academy 14

General McLane 43, Fort Leboeuf 38

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Springdale 16

Greensburg Salem 53, Valley 22

Greenville 34, Grove City 28

Hempfield Area 48, Pine-Richland 47

Hickory 46, Sharon 42

Kennedy Catholic 81, Reynolds 14

Knoch 53, Freeport 30

Laurel 59, Mohawk 39

Lincoln Park Charter 63, West Allegheny 31

    • Manheim Central 61, Garden Spot 17

    Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19

    McKeesport 70, Connellsville 19

    Mercyhurst Prep 63, Girard 16

    Methacton 49, Owen J Roberts 43

    Minersville 69, Lourdes Regional 48

    Mount Pleasant 39, Burrell 24

    Muncy 56, Benton 40

    Neshannock 62, Lincoln High School 34

    North Allegheny 52, Norwin 45

    North Pocono 44, West Scranton 25

    Northwestern 56, North East 45

    Northwestern Lehigh 43, Palmerton 40

    Oakland Catholic 68, Albert Gallatin 40

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 41

    Penn Hills 44, Franklin Regional 42

    Penn-Trafford 61, Thomas Jefferson 45

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, Derry 17

    Pittston Area 49, Hazleton Area 47

    Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 20

    Riverview 44, Leechburg 26

    Saegertown 58, Rocky Grove 11

    Seneca 52, Eisenhower 26

    Seton-LaSalle 59, East Allegheny 23

    Shade 58, Blacklick Valley 54

    Shady Side Academy 47, Apollo-Ridge 40

    Shaler 39, North Hills 27

    Shenango 59, Aliquippa 37

    South Fayette 62, Moon 20

    South Park 39, McGuffey 31

    South Side 56, New Brighton 5

    Spring Mills, W.Va. 71, Mercersburg Academy 43

    St. Joseph 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 6

    Titusville 37, Iroquois 30

    Union 44, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 33

    Union City 38, Cochranton 32

    Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 47

    Warren 41, Corry 11

    Washington 50, Frazier 34

    Waynesburg Central 64, Charleroi 55

    West Mifflin 49, Ringgold 23

    Wilmington 48, Sharpsville 40

    Wilson 40, Saucon Valley 35

    Winchester Thurston 65, Ellis School 26

    Woodland Hills 70, Plum 59

    Yough 35, Brownsville 28

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

