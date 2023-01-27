Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 61, New Castle 24
Avella 64, West Greene 49
Avonworth 47, South Allegheny 19
Barrack Hebrew 56, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 14
Beaver Area 38, Hopewell 27
Beaver County Christian 51, Propel Montour High School 41
Beaver Falls 44, Elwood City Riverside 25
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 10
Berlin-Brothersvalley 43, Mountain Ridge, Md. 32
Blackhawk 66, Central Valley 16
Blue Mountain 45, Pine Grove 29
Burgettstown 55, Northgate 7
Cardinal O’Hara 40, Archbishop Carroll 36
Carmichaels 43, Bethlehem Center 25
Central York 57, Lancaster Catholic 50
Chartiers Valley 58, Bethel Park 41
Chartiers-Houston High School 48, Bentworth 17
Clairton 70, Steel Valley 32
Columbia 64, ELCO 32
Conestoga 45, Garnet Valley 40
Conneaut Area 56, Oil City 42
Deer Lakes 53, Ligonier Valley 27
Elizabeth Forward 75, Southmoreland 30
Erie Cathedral Prep 76, Erie 21
Fort Cherry 49, Carlynton 17
Franklin 55, Meadville 21
Freedom Area 71, Sewickley Academy 14
General McLane 43, Fort Leboeuf 38
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Springdale 16
Greensburg Salem 53, Valley 22
Greenville 34, Grove City 28
Hempfield Area 48, Pine-Richland 47
Hickory 46, Sharon 42
Kennedy Catholic 81, Reynolds 14
Knoch 53, Freeport 30
Laurel 59, Mohawk 39
Lincoln Park Charter 63, West Allegheny 31
Manheim Central 61, Garden Spot 17
Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19
McKeesport 70, Connellsville 19
Mercyhurst Prep 63, Girard 16
Methacton 49, Owen J Roberts 43
Minersville 69, Lourdes Regional 48
Mount Pleasant 39, Burrell 24
Muncy 56, Benton 40
Neshannock 62, Lincoln High School 34
North Allegheny 52, Norwin 45
North Pocono 44, West Scranton 25
Northwestern 56, North East 45
Northwestern Lehigh 43, Palmerton 40
Oakland Catholic 68, Albert Gallatin 40
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 41
Penn Hills 44, Franklin Regional 42
Penn-Trafford 61, Thomas Jefferson 45
Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, Derry 17
Pittston Area 49, Hazleton Area 47
Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 20
Riverview 44, Leechburg 26
Saegertown 58, Rocky Grove 11
Seneca 52, Eisenhower 26
Seton-LaSalle 59, East Allegheny 23
Shade 58, Blacklick Valley 54
Shady Side Academy 47, Apollo-Ridge 40
Shaler 39, North Hills 27
Shenango 59, Aliquippa 37
South Fayette 62, Moon 20
South Park 39, McGuffey 31
South Side 56, New Brighton 5
Spring Mills, W.Va. 71, Mercersburg Academy 43
St. Joseph 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 6
Titusville 37, Iroquois 30
Union 44, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 33
Union City 38, Cochranton 32
Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 47
Warren 41, Corry 11
Washington 50, Frazier 34
Waynesburg Central 64, Charleroi 55
West Mifflin 49, Ringgold 23
Wilmington 48, Sharpsville 40
Wilson 40, Saucon Valley 35
Winchester Thurston 65, Ellis School 26
Woodland Hills 70, Plum 59
Yough 35, Brownsville 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/