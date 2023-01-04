Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Curtis (5)
|9-2
|59
|1
|2. Mount Si
|10-1
|51
|3
|3. Federal Way (1)
|10-1
|50
|2
|4. Skyline
|7-1
|43
|4
|5. Gonzaga Prep
|9-1
|36
|5
|6. Olympia
|9-3
|26
|7
|7. Woodinville
|9-2
|19
|6
|8. Jackson
|7-1
|16
|9
|9. Kentridge
|8-2
|14
|8
|10. Battle Ground
|9-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Richland 4. Skyview 3. Union 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Garfield (5)
|10-0
|58
|1
|2. O'Dea (1)
|9-2
|53
|2
|3. Mt. Spokane
|9-1
|51
|3
|4. Auburn
|6-4
|33
|T4
|(tie) Eastside Catholic
|8-3
|33
|T4
|6. Gig Harbor
|9-1
|26
|7
|7. Bellevue
|11-2
|20
|6
|8. University
|9-0
|16
|10
|9. Nathan Hale
|9-0
|12
|9
|10. Stanwood
|8-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rainier Beach 8. Ferris 4. Arlington 3. Timberline 1. Mountain View 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lynden (5)
|8-1
|57
|T1
|2. Sehome
|8-1
|52
|T1
|3. Pullman (1)
|7-0
|45
|3
|4. Anacortes
|9-1
|38
|5
|5. Mark Morris
|8-1
|31
|8
|6. Tumwater
|7-4
|29
|4
|7. Prosser
|6-2
|28
|9
|8. R.A. Long
|8-2
|20
|10
|9. Foss
|10-1
|13
|NR
|10. Grandview
|8-3
|6
|7
Others receiving votes: Port Angeles 5. West Valley (Spokane) 4. Woodland 1. Selah 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lynden Christian (6)
|9-0
|60
|1
|2. Annie Wright
|9-1
|52
|2
|3. Zillah
|7-1
|47
|3
|4. King's
|7-3
|39
|4
|5. Freeman
|9-1
|35
|5
|6. Blaine
|8-1
|30
|6
|7. Seattle Academy
|5-2
|25
|7
|8. Toppenish
|6-2
|17
|8
|9. Seton Catholic
|7-3
|11
|NR
|10. Omak
|8-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sultan 5.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Davenport (4)
|9-1
|56
|1
|2. Columbia (Burbank) (1)
|9-1
|52
|3
|3. Colfax
|8-1
|37
|7
|(tie) Morton-White Pass
|8-2
|37
|2
|5. Adna (1)
|10-1
|34
|6
|6. Lake Roosevelt
|6-2
|32
|5
|7. Brewster
|6-3
|25
|4
|8. Napavine
|7-2
|20
|9
|9. Wahkiakum
|8-1
|14
|NR
|10. Lind-Ritzville1Sprague
|5-2
|10
|8
Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 9. Cle Elum/Roslyn 4.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Cusick (4)
|7-1
|53
|1
|2. DeSales
|8-1
|52
|4
|3. Wellpinit
|9-1
|43
|5
|4. Sunnyside Christian
|6-2
|41
|3
|5. Mossyrock
|6-2
|27
|6
|6. Willapa Valley
|6-3
|22
|2
|(tie) Tulalip Heritage
|7-0
|22
|8
|8. Moses Lake Christian Academy (2)
|7-2
|21
|9
|9. Oakville
|8-3
|17
|10
|10. Oakesdale
|7-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Crescent 5. Touchet 5. Tekoa-Rosalia 1.
|———