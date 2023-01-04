Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Curtis (5) 9-2 59 1 2. Mount Si 10-1 51 3 3. Federal Way (1) 10-1 50 2 4. Skyline 7-1 43 4 5. Gonzaga Prep 9-1 36 5 6. Olympia 9-3 26 7 7. Woodinville 9-2 19 6 8. Jackson 7-1 16 9 9. Kentridge 8-2 14 8 10. Battle Ground 9-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Richland 4. Skyview 3. Union 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (5) 10-0 58 1 2. O'Dea (1) 9-2 53 2 3. Mt. Spokane 9-1 51 3 4. Auburn 6-4 33 T4 (tie) Eastside Catholic 8-3 33 T4 6. Gig Harbor 9-1 26 7 7. Bellevue 11-2 20 6 8. University 9-0 16 10 9. Nathan Hale 9-0 12 9 10. Stanwood 8-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Rainier Beach 8. Ferris 4. Arlington 3. Timberline 1. Mountain View 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden (5) 8-1 57 T1 2. Sehome 8-1 52 T1 3. Pullman (1) 7-0 45 3 4. Anacortes 9-1 38 5 5. Mark Morris 8-1 31 8 6. Tumwater 7-4 29 4 7. Prosser 6-2 28 9 8. R.A. Long 8-2 20 10 9. Foss 10-1 13 NR 10. Grandview 8-3 6 7

Others receiving votes: Port Angeles 5. West Valley (Spokane) 4. Woodland 1. Selah 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden Christian (6) 9-0 60 1 2. Annie Wright 9-1 52 2 3. Zillah 7-1 47 3 4. King's 7-3 39 4 5. Freeman 9-1 35 5 6. Blaine 8-1 30 6 7. Seattle Academy 5-2 25 7 8. Toppenish 6-2 17 8 9. Seton Catholic 7-3 11 NR 10. Omak 8-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Sultan 5.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Davenport (4) 9-1 56 1 2. Columbia (Burbank) (1) 9-1 52 3 3. Colfax 8-1 37 7 (tie) Morton-White Pass 8-2 37 2 5. Adna (1) 10-1 34 6 6. Lake Roosevelt 6-2 32 5 7. Brewster 6-3 25 4 8. Napavine 7-2 20 9 9. Wahkiakum 8-1 14 NR 10. Lind-Ritzville1Sprague 5-2 10 8

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 9. Cle Elum/Roslyn 4.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Cusick (4) 7-1 53 1 2. DeSales 8-1 52 4 3. Wellpinit 9-1 43 5 4. Sunnyside Christian 6-2 41 3 5. Mossyrock 6-2 27 6 6. Willapa Valley 6-3 22 2 (tie) Tulalip Heritage 7-0 22 8 8. Moses Lake Christian Academy (2) 7-2 21 9 9. Oakville 8-3 17 10 10. Oakesdale 7-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Crescent 5. Touchet 5. Tekoa-Rosalia 1.