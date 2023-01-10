Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (17)
|14-0
|340
|1
|2. Penn
|8-1
|276
|3
|3. Brownsburg
|13-1
|274
|4
|4. Indpls Cathedral
|8-2
|238
|2
|5. Center Grove
|5-1
|178
|7
|6. Homestead
|11-1
|163
|5
|7. Hammond Central
|12-1
|126
|10
|8. Carmel
|8-4
|95
|8
|9. Westfield
|8-2
|75
|6
|10. Lafayette Harrison
|11-0
|64
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Jennings Co. 54. Kokomo 48. New Palestine 38. Munster 28. Noblesville 20. Mishawaka 9. Lawrence Central 7. Hammond Morton 7.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Mishawaka Marian (15)
|11-1
|336
|1
|2. NorthWood (2)
|10-2
|308
|2
|3. N. Daviess
|11-2
|260
|3
|4. Norwell
|10-2
|244
|4
|5. S. Bend Washington
|10-2
|168
|9
|6. W. Noble
|9-1
|164
|8
|7. Beech Grove
|7-3
|107
|6
|8. Indpls Chatard
|7-2
|85
|NR
|9. Scottsburg
|10-2
|84
|7
|10. Oak Hill
|10-1
|62
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Lake Station 56. Peru 44. Lebanon 39. Evansville Memorial 25. Indpls Brebeuf 24. Guerin Catholic 15. Heritage Hills 13. Tippecanoe Valley 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (12)
|12-1
|330
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (5)
|12-1
|314
|2
|3. S. Spencer
|11-1
|243
|3
|4. Wapahani
|10-1
|218
|5
|5. Taylor
|10-0
|184
|6
|6. Gary 21st Century
|10-3
|173
|7
|7. Brownstown
|9-3
|171
|4
|8. University
|8-1
|126
|10
|9. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|12-1
|84
|8
|10. Providence
|7-3
|74
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Carroll (Flora) 46. Eastern Hancock 21. Wabash 20. Tipton 16. Indpls Covenant Christian 14. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orleans (15)
|10-1
|336
|1
|2. Bloomfield
|11-2
|300
|2
|3. Bethesda Christian (2)
|9-1
|256
|3
|4. Loogootee
|9-4
|209
|6
|5. Indpls Lutheran
|7-2
|181
|8
|6. Ev. Christian
|6-6
|151
|4
|7. Fountain Central
|8-3
|125
|5
|8. Blue River
|8-3
|120
|NR
|9. Barr-Reeve
|7-5
|115
|9
|10. Tri
|7-2
|100
|7
Others receiving votes:
Tindley 46. Edinburgh 34. Jac-Cen-Del 27. Bethany Christian 26. Liberty Christian 7. Greenwood Christian 7.