Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (17) 14-0 340 1
2. Penn 8-1 276 3
3. Brownsburg 13-1 274 4
4. Indpls Cathedral 8-2 238 2
5. Center Grove 5-1 178 7
6. Homestead 11-1 163 5
7. Hammond Central 12-1 126 10
8. Carmel 8-4 95 8
9. Westfield 8-2 75 6
10. Lafayette Harrison 11-0 64 NR

Others receiving votes:

Jennings Co. 54. Kokomo 48. New Palestine 38. Munster 28. Noblesville 20. Mishawaka 9. Lawrence Central 7. Hammond Morton 7.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Mishawaka Marian (15) 11-1 336 1
2. NorthWood (2) 10-2 308 2
3. N. Daviess 11-2 260 3
4. Norwell 10-2 244 4
5. S. Bend Washington 10-2 168 9
6. W. Noble 9-1 164 8
7. Beech Grove 7-3 107 6
8. Indpls Chatard 7-2 85 NR
9. Scottsburg 10-2 84 7
10. Oak Hill 10-1 62 NR
Others receiving votes:

Lake Station 56. Peru 44. Lebanon 39. Evansville Memorial 25. Indpls Brebeuf 24. Guerin Catholic 15. Heritage Hills 13. Tippecanoe Valley 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (12) 12-1 330 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (5) 12-1 314 2
3. S. Spencer 11-1 243 3
4. Wapahani 10-1 218 5
5. Taylor 10-0 184 6
6. Gary 21st Century 10-3 173 7
7. Brownstown 9-3 171 4
8. University 8-1 126 10
9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 12-1 84 8
10. Providence 7-3 74 NR

    • Others receiving votes:

    Carroll (Flora) 46. Eastern Hancock 21. Wabash 20. Tipton 16. Indpls Covenant Christian 14. Indpls Park Tudor 6.

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Orleans (15) 10-1 336 1
    2. Bloomfield 11-2 300 2
    3. Bethesda Christian (2) 9-1 256 3
    4. Loogootee 9-4 209 6
    5. Indpls Lutheran 7-2 181 8
    6. Ev. Christian 6-6 151 4
    7. Fountain Central 8-3 125 5
    8. Blue River 8-3 120 NR
    9. Barr-Reeve 7-5 115 9
    10. Tri 7-2 100 7

    Others receiving votes:

    Tindley 46. Edinburgh 34. Jac-Cen-Del 27. Bethany Christian 26. Liberty Christian 7. Greenwood Christian 7.

