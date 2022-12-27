Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (9) 10-0 180 1 2. Penn 6-0 158 2 3. Indpls Cathedral 5-1 144 3 4. Homestead 6-0 119 4 5. Brownsburg 7-1 100 5 6. Noblesville 5-1 77 T8 7. Westfield 6-1 73 7 8. Center Grove 8-0 72 T8 9. Carmel 6-3 38 10 10. Hammond Central 6-0 34 NR

Others receiving votes:

Northridge 28. Hanover Central 18. Kokomo 12. Lawrence North 7. Jennings Co. 7. Fishers 7. Zionsville 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Mishawaka Marian (7) 7-0 174 1 2. N. Daviess (2) 8-0 162 2 3. NorthWood 7-1 132 3 4. Norwell 7-0 125 4 5. W. Noble 8-0 100 5 6. Beech Grove 6-2 80 6 7. Peru 6-1 78 7 8. Lebanon 6-1 64 10 9. S. Bend Washington 7-1 60 8 10. Scottsburg 7-1 36 NR

Others receiving votes:

Ft. Wayne Concordia 21. Indpls Brebeuf 18. Evansville Memorial 13. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9. Lake Station 8.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7) 8-0 174 1 2. Linton-Stockton (2) 7-1 140 2 3. S. Spencer 8-0 118 5 4. Gary 21st Century 5-2 95 7 5. Eastern Hancock 6-1 94 6 6. Brownstown 8-2 91 4 7. Wapahani 7-1 88 8 8. University 6-0 72 10 9. Taylor 8-0 58 9 10. Carroll (Flora) 5-1 51 3

Others receiving votes:

Southwestern (Jefferson) 44. Wabash 25. Tipton 18. Sullivan 6. Providence 6.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Bloomfield (9) 7-1 180 1 2. Orleans 5-1 158 2 3. Fountain Central 7-0 148 4 4. Barr-Reeve 4-3 78 6 5. Ev. Christian 5-4 70 5 6. Bethesda Christian 4-1 65 7 7. Loogootee 6-4 60 3 8. Jac-Cen-Del 4-3 56 8 9. Edinburgh 5-2 55 9 10. Tindley 4-4 52 NR

Others receiving votes:

Tri 50. Indpls Lutheran 37. Christian Academy 21. Greenwood Christian 16. Bethany Christian 14. Argos 8. Blue River 6. Kouts 6.