Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (9)
|10-0
|180
|1
|2. Penn
|6-0
|158
|2
|3. Indpls Cathedral
|5-1
|144
|3
|4. Homestead
|6-0
|119
|4
|5. Brownsburg
|7-1
|100
|5
|6. Noblesville
|5-1
|77
|T8
|7. Westfield
|6-1
|73
|7
|8. Center Grove
|8-0
|72
|T8
|9. Carmel
|6-3
|38
|10
|10. Hammond Central
|6-0
|34
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Northridge 28. Hanover Central 18. Kokomo 12. Lawrence North 7. Jennings Co. 7. Fishers 7. Zionsville 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Mishawaka Marian (7)
|7-0
|174
|1
|2. N. Daviess (2)
|8-0
|162
|2
|3. NorthWood
|7-1
|132
|3
|4. Norwell
|7-0
|125
|4
|5. W. Noble
|8-0
|100
|5
|6. Beech Grove
|6-2
|80
|6
|7. Peru
|6-1
|78
|7
|8. Lebanon
|6-1
|64
|10
|9. S. Bend Washington
|7-1
|60
|8
|10. Scottsburg
|7-1
|36
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Ft. Wayne Concordia 21. Indpls Brebeuf 18. Evansville Memorial 13. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9. Lake Station 8.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7)
|8-0
|174
|1
|2. Linton-Stockton (2)
|7-1
|140
|2
|3. S. Spencer
|8-0
|118
|5
|4. Gary 21st Century
|5-2
|95
|7
|5. Eastern Hancock
|6-1
|94
|6
|6. Brownstown
|8-2
|91
|4
|7. Wapahani
|7-1
|88
|8
|8. University
|6-0
|72
|10
|9. Taylor
|8-0
|58
|9
|10. Carroll (Flora)
|5-1
|51
|3
Others receiving votes:
Southwestern (Jefferson) 44. Wabash 25. Tipton 18. Sullivan 6. Providence 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bloomfield (9)
|7-1
|180
|1
|2. Orleans
|5-1
|158
|2
|3. Fountain Central
|7-0
|148
|4
|4. Barr-Reeve
|4-3
|78
|6
|5. Ev. Christian
|5-4
|70
|5
|6. Bethesda Christian
|4-1
|65
|7
|7. Loogootee
|6-4
|60
|3
|8. Jac-Cen-Del
|4-3
|56
|8
|9. Edinburgh
|5-2
|55
|9
|10. Tindley
|4-4
|52
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Tri 50. Indpls Lutheran 37. Christian Academy 21. Greenwood Christian 16. Bethany Christian 14. Argos 8. Blue River 6. Kouts 6.