Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 12-0 296 1 2. Indpls Cathedral (1) 6-1 260 3 3. Penn 7-1 234 2 4. Brownsburg 10-1 218 5 5. Homestead 9-1 162 4 6. Westfield 6-1 128 7 7. Center Grove 10-1 104 8 8. Carmel 7-3 91 9 9. Noblesville 7-2 75 6 10. Hammond Central 10-1 58 10

Others receiving votes:

Lawrence North 57. Jennings Co. 31. Munster 23. Kokomo 22. Lafayette Harrison 14. Hanover Central 13. Lawrence Central 7. Mishawaka 7.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Mishawaka Marian (12) 10-1 292 1 2. NorthWood (2) 8-2 262 3 3. N. Daviess 9-2 216 2 4. Norwell 9-2 182 4 5. Peru (1) 8-1 157 7 6. Beech Grove 6-2 155 6 7. Scottsburg 9-1 132 10 8. W. Noble 7-1 128 5 9. S. Bend Washington 9-2 87 9 10. Lebanon 8-2 82 8

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Brebeuf 43. Evansville Memorial 34. Lake Station 24. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Linton-Stockton (8) 10-1 286 2 2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7) 10-1 274 1 3. S. Spencer 10-1 200 3 4. Brownstown 9-2 185 6 5. Wapahani 8-1 177 7 6. Taylor 9-0 144 9 7. Gary 21st Century 8-3 143 4 8. Southwestern (Jefferson) 10-0 101 NR 9. Eastern Hancock 8-3 84 5 10. University 7-1 74 8

Others receiving votes:

Wabash 68. Carroll (Flora) 28. Tipton 24. Providence 6. S. Knox 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Orleans (10) 8-1 270 2 2. Bloomfield (4) 9-2 248 1 3. Bethesda Christian 8-1 210 6 4. Ev. Christian 6-4 177 5 5. Fountain Central 8-2 156 3 6. Loogootee 8-4 128 7 7. Tri 7-1 121 NR 8. Indpls Lutheran 6-2 105 NR 9. Barr-Reeve 5-5 69 4 10. Edinburgh 7-3 49 9

Others receiving votes:

Jac-Cen-Del 40. Tindley 40. Christian Academy 30. Blue River 15. Greenwood Christian 14. Argos 8.