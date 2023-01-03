AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 3, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 12-0 296 1
2. Indpls Cathedral (1) 6-1 260 3
3. Penn 7-1 234 2
4. Brownsburg 10-1 218 5
5. Homestead 9-1 162 4
6. Westfield 6-1 128 7
7. Center Grove 10-1 104 8
8. Carmel 7-3 91 9
9. Noblesville 7-2 75 6
10. Hammond Central 10-1 58 10

Others receiving votes:

Lawrence North 57. Jennings Co. 31. Munster 23. Kokomo 22. Lafayette Harrison 14. Hanover Central 13. Lawrence Central 7. Mishawaka 7.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Mishawaka Marian (12) 10-1 292 1
2. NorthWood (2) 8-2 262 3
3. N. Daviess 9-2 216 2
4. Norwell 9-2 182 4
5. Peru (1) 8-1 157 7
6. Beech Grove 6-2 155 6
7. Scottsburg 9-1 132 10
8. W. Noble 7-1 128 5
9. S. Bend Washington 9-2 87 9
10. Lebanon 8-2 82 8
ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Brebeuf 43. Evansville Memorial 34. Lake Station 24. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (8) 10-1 286 2
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7) 10-1 274 1
3. S. Spencer 10-1 200 3
4. Brownstown 9-2 185 6
5. Wapahani 8-1 177 7
6. Taylor 9-0 144 9
7. Gary 21st Century 8-3 143 4
8. Southwestern (Jefferson) 10-0 101 NR
9. Eastern Hancock 8-3 84 5
10. University 7-1 74 8

High school basketball

  • Monday's Scores

  • Monday's Scores

  • Monday's Scores

  • Monday's Scores

    • Others receiving votes:

    Wabash 68. Carroll (Flora) 28. Tipton 24. Providence 6. S. Knox 6.

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Orleans (10) 8-1 270 2
    2. Bloomfield (4) 9-2 248 1
    3. Bethesda Christian 8-1 210 6
    4. Ev. Christian 6-4 177 5
    5. Fountain Central 8-2 156 3
    6. Loogootee 8-4 128 7
    7. Tri 7-1 121 NR
    8. Indpls Lutheran 6-2 105 NR
    9. Barr-Reeve 5-5 69 4
    10. Edinburgh 7-3 49 9

    Others receiving votes:

    Jac-Cen-Del 40. Tindley 40. Christian Academy 30. Blue River 15. Greenwood Christian 14. Argos 8.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.