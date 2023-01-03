Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (14)
|12-0
|296
|1
|2. Indpls Cathedral (1)
|6-1
|260
|3
|3. Penn
|7-1
|234
|2
|4. Brownsburg
|10-1
|218
|5
|5. Homestead
|9-1
|162
|4
|6. Westfield
|6-1
|128
|7
|7. Center Grove
|10-1
|104
|8
|8. Carmel
|7-3
|91
|9
|9. Noblesville
|7-2
|75
|6
|10. Hammond Central
|10-1
|58
|10
Others receiving votes:
Lawrence North 57. Jennings Co. 31. Munster 23. Kokomo 22. Lafayette Harrison 14. Hanover Central 13. Lawrence Central 7. Mishawaka 7.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Mishawaka Marian (12)
|10-1
|292
|1
|2. NorthWood (2)
|8-2
|262
|3
|3. N. Daviess
|9-2
|216
|2
|4. Norwell
|9-2
|182
|4
|5. Peru (1)
|8-1
|157
|7
|6. Beech Grove
|6-2
|155
|6
|7. Scottsburg
|9-1
|132
|10
|8. W. Noble
|7-1
|128
|5
|9. S. Bend Washington
|9-2
|87
|9
|10. Lebanon
|8-2
|82
|8
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Brebeuf 43. Evansville Memorial 34. Lake Station 24. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (8)
|10-1
|286
|2
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7)
|10-1
|274
|1
|3. S. Spencer
|10-1
|200
|3
|4. Brownstown
|9-2
|185
|6
|5. Wapahani
|8-1
|177
|7
|6. Taylor
|9-0
|144
|9
|7. Gary 21st Century
|8-3
|143
|4
|8. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|10-0
|101
|NR
|9. Eastern Hancock
|8-3
|84
|5
|10. University
|7-1
|74
|8
Others receiving votes:
Wabash 68. Carroll (Flora) 28. Tipton 24. Providence 6. S. Knox 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orleans (10)
|8-1
|270
|2
|2. Bloomfield (4)
|9-2
|248
|1
|3. Bethesda Christian
|8-1
|210
|6
|4. Ev. Christian
|6-4
|177
|5
|5. Fountain Central
|8-2
|156
|3
|6. Loogootee
|8-4
|128
|7
|7. Tri
|7-1
|121
|NR
|8. Indpls Lutheran
|6-2
|105
|NR
|9. Barr-Reeve
|5-5
|69
|4
|10. Edinburgh
|7-3
|49
|9
Others receiving votes:
Jac-Cen-Del 40. Tindley 40. Christian Academy 30. Blue River 15. Greenwood Christian 14. Argos 8.