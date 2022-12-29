Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Curtis (7) 8-1 70 1 2. Federal Way 5-0 59 3 3. Mount Si 5-1 56 2 4. Skyline 6-1 51 T5 5. Gonzaga Prep 6-1 42 4 6. Woodinville 7-1 33 7 7. Olympia 6-3 22 T5 8. Kentridge 7-2 18 8 9. Jackson 4-1 15 10 10. Richland 4-2 9 9

Others receiving votes: Skyview 4. Battle Ground 3. Kamiakin 3.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (7) 9-0 70 1 2. O'Dea 5-2 60 2 3. Mt. Spokane 7-1 56 3 4. Auburn 5-2 41 4 (tie) Eastside Catholic 5-1 41 5 6. Bellevue 9-1 30 6 7. Gig Harbor 7-1 25 8 8. Rainier Beach 3-1 22 7 9. Nathan Hale 8-0 13 NR 10. University 8-0 12 9

Others receiving votes: Stanwood 4. Timberline 2. Mountain View 2. Kennewick 2. Lincoln-Seattle 2. Arlington 2. Mercer Island 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden (4) 4-1 64 1 (tie) Sehome (2) 7-0 64 2 3. Pullman (1) 6-0 51 4 4. Tumwater 7-3 46 3 5. Anacortes 6-0 40 5 6. North Kitsap 5-2 27 7 7. Grandview 8-1 25 T9 8. Mark Morris 8-1 24 T9 9. Prosser 4-1 23 8 10. R.A. Long 4-2 12 6

Others receiving votes: Foss 6. W.F. West 2. Port Angeles 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden Christian (7) 8-0 70 1 2. Annie Wright 8-1 62 2 3. Zillah 4-1 52 3 4. King's 6-3 50 4 5. Freeman 6-1 38 6 6. Blaine 6-1 29 7 7. Seattle Academy 5-1 27 5 8. Toppenish 4-2 18 8 9. Life Christian Academy 3-1 11 NR 10. Chelan 5-2 9 9

Others receiving votes: Seattle Christian 6. Seton Catholic 5. Omak 5. Nooksack Valley 3.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Davenport (3) 8-0 66 4 2. Morton-White Pass (4) 7-1 61 T2 3. Columbia (Burbank) 7-1 51 1 4. Brewster 6-1 50 T2 5. Lake Roosevelt 6-2 37 8 6. Adna 8-1 36 5 7. Colfax 6-1 35 7 8. Lind-Ritzville Sprague 5-2 16 9 9. Napavine 5-2 13 6 10. Cle Elum1Roslyn 7-1 10 10

Others receiving votes: Wahkiakum 5. Auburn Adventist Academy 4. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Cusick (6) 5-0 68 1 2. Willapa Valley 5-1 54 2 3. Sunnyside Christian 4-1 49 3 4. DeSales 6-1 46 4 5. Wellpinit (1) 7-0 43 8 6. Mossyrock 4-0 33 T6 7. Lummi 5-2 26 T6 8. Tulalip Heritage 7-0 19 10 9. Moses Lake Christian Academy 7-1 17 9 10. Oakville 7-3 13 5

Others receiving votes: Oakesdale 12. Orcas Island 3. Grace Academy 2.