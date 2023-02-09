AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

District Tournament=

Class 1A District 1=

Lynden Christian 70, Meridian 36

Nooksack Valley 98, Blaine 21

Class 1B District 2=

Evergreen Lutheran 29, Crosspoint Academy 27

Puget Sound Adventist 49, Pope John Paul II 21

Sound Christian 45, Northwest Yeshiva 30

Class 1B District 7=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Republic 29

Inchelium 60, Wilbur-Creston 39

Odessa 58, Curlew 20

Wellpinit 66, Northport 37

Class 1B District 9=

Oakesdale 67, DeSales 22

Sunnyside Christian 33, Garfield-Palouse 20

Yakama Tribal 49, Pomeroy 38

Class 2A District1=

Cedarcrest 42, Bellingham 29

Class 2A District 4=

Washougal 49, Rochester 26

Class 2A District 5/6=

Grandview 52, East Valley (Yakima) 46

Prosser 66, Selah 28

Class 2B District 7=

Colfax 61, Upper Columbia Academy 25

Liberty (Spangle) 48, St. George’s 46

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 49, Reardan 40

Class 3A District 1=

Ferndale 33, Shorewood 23

Meadowdale 43, Shorecrest 27

Monroe 56, Mountlake Terrace 51

Snohomish 50, Oak Harbor 27

Class 3A District 2=

Ballard 58, Lincoln 44

Garfield 51, West Seattle 37

Hazen 56, Mercer Island 34

Lake Washington 66, Juanita 45

Lakeside (Seattle) 66, Seattle Prep 35

Roosevelt 70, Blanchet 33

Class 3A District 3/4=

Play-in=

Heritage 45, Bainbridge 38

Class 4A District 1/2=

Kamiak 69, North Creek 61

Mount Si 39, Inglemoor 36

