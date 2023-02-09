Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
District Tournament=
Class 1A District 1=
Lynden Christian 70, Meridian 36
Nooksack Valley 98, Blaine 21
Class 1B District 2=
Evergreen Lutheran 29, Crosspoint Academy 27
Puget Sound Adventist 49, Pope John Paul II 21
Sound Christian 45, Northwest Yeshiva 30
Class 1B District 7=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Republic 29
Inchelium 60, Wilbur-Creston 39
Odessa 58, Curlew 20
Wellpinit 66, Northport 37
Class 1B District 9=
Oakesdale 67, DeSales 22
Sunnyside Christian 33, Garfield-Palouse 20
Yakama Tribal 49, Pomeroy 38
Class 2A District1=
Cedarcrest 42, Bellingham 29
Class 2A District 4=
Washougal 49, Rochester 26
Class 2A District 5/6=
Grandview 52, East Valley (Yakima) 46
Prosser 66, Selah 28
Class 2B District 7=
Colfax 61, Upper Columbia Academy 25
Liberty (Spangle) 48, St. George’s 46
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 49, Reardan 40
Class 3A District 1=
Ferndale 33, Shorewood 23
Meadowdale 43, Shorecrest 27
Monroe 56, Mountlake Terrace 51
Snohomish 50, Oak Harbor 27
Class 3A District 2=
Ballard 58, Lincoln 44
Garfield 51, West Seattle 37
Hazen 56, Mercer Island 34
Lake Washington 66, Juanita 45
Lakeside (Seattle) 66, Seattle Prep 35
Roosevelt 70, Blanchet 33
Class 3A District 3/4=
Play-in=
Heritage 45, Bainbridge 38
Class 4A District 1/2=
Kamiak 69, North Creek 61
Mount Si 39, Inglemoor 36
