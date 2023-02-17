AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 49, Langford 22

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 30

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 48

Belle Fourche 41, New Underwood 24

Brandon Valley 46, Harrisburg 42

Bridgewater-Emery 51, Mitchell Christian 38

Castlewood 51, Estelline/Hendricks 27

Centerville 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 61

Custer 57, Lead-Deadwood 17

Deubrook 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Dupree 57, Newell 38

Freeman Academy/Marion 41, Menno 21

Garretson 45, Sioux Valley 43

Great Plains Lutheran 63, Waverly-South Shore 23

Gregory 61, Burke 42

Hamlin 65, Clark/Willow Lake 30

Hanson 68, Chamberlain 31

Harding County 68, Hulett, Wyo. 34

Herreid/Selby Area 64, Northwestern 47

Irene-Wakonda 62, Canistota 57, OT

Jones County 59, Lyman 40

Kadoka Area 58, Bennett County 28

Lakota Tech 67, White River 52

Lemmon 70, McIntosh 22

Leola/Frederick 60, North Central Co-Op 58

Little Wound 60, St. Francis Indian 49

McCook Central/Montrose 70, Madison 52

Milbank 49, Webster 38

Miller 50, Highmore-Harrold 22

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Parkston 36

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 70, Flandreau Indian 29

Potter County 44, Ipswich 34

Rapid City Central 56, Rapid City Stevens 50

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 38

    • Scotland 48, Gayville-Volin 31

    Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38

    Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Jefferson 43

    Sisseton 52, Florence/Henry 42

    Spearfish 57, Douglas 25

    Sully Buttes 39, Faulkton 31

    Tea Area 62, Yankton 30

    Viborg-Hurley 50, Howard 33

    Watertown 56, Huron 48

    Wolsey-Wessington 65, Hitchcock-Tulare 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

