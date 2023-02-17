Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 49, Langford 22
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 30
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 48
Belle Fourche 41, New Underwood 24
Brandon Valley 46, Harrisburg 42
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Mitchell Christian 38
Castlewood 51, Estelline/Hendricks 27
Centerville 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 61
Custer 57, Lead-Deadwood 17
Deubrook 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Dupree 57, Newell 38
Freeman Academy/Marion 41, Menno 21
Garretson 45, Sioux Valley 43
Great Plains Lutheran 63, Waverly-South Shore 23
Gregory 61, Burke 42
Hamlin 65, Clark/Willow Lake 30
Hanson 68, Chamberlain 31
Harding County 68, Hulett, Wyo. 34
Herreid/Selby Area 64, Northwestern 47
Irene-Wakonda 62, Canistota 57, OT
Jones County 59, Lyman 40
Kadoka Area 58, Bennett County 28
Lakota Tech 67, White River 52
Lemmon 70, McIntosh 22
Leola/Frederick 60, North Central Co-Op 58
Little Wound 60, St. Francis Indian 49
McCook Central/Montrose 70, Madison 52
Milbank 49, Webster 38
Miller 50, Highmore-Harrold 22
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Parkston 36
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 70, Flandreau Indian 29
Potter County 44, Ipswich 34
Rapid City Central 56, Rapid City Stevens 50
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 38
Scotland 48, Gayville-Volin 31
Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Jefferson 43
Sisseton 52, Florence/Henry 42
Spearfish 57, Douglas 25
Sully Buttes 39, Faulkton 31
Tea Area 62, Yankton 30
Viborg-Hurley 50, Howard 33
Watertown 56, Huron 48
Wolsey-Wessington 65, Hitchcock-Tulare 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/