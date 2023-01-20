Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Glenwood 60, Red Oak 37
Corner Conference Tournament=
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 32
BCLUW, Conrad 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 34
Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 48
Stanton 59, Sidney 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ccd.
Algona vs. PAC-LM, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Jackson County Central, Minn., ccd.
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Harris-Lake Park vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Kingsley-Pierson vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd.
MVAOCOU vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. South Hardin, ppd.
Sheldon vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.
Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Trinity Christian High School vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 30th.
