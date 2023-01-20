AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Glenwood 60, Red Oak 37

Corner Conference Tournament=

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 32

BCLUW, Conrad 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 34

Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 48

Stanton 59, Sidney 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ccd.

Algona vs. PAC-LM, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Jackson County Central, Minn., ccd.

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Harris-Lake Park vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Kingsley-Pierson vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd.

MVAOCOU vs. East Sac County, ppd.

Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. South Hardin, ppd.

Sheldon vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.

Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Trinity Christian High School vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 30th.

