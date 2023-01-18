Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 47, Our Lady of Mercy 42
Barnegat 55, Lacey 42
Bayonne 60, Kearny 29
Belleville 29, Technology 8
Bernards 68, South Hunterdon 64
Bishop Eustace Prep 69, Camden 48
Bridgeton 50, Cape May Tech 39
Buena Regional 34, St. Joseph-Hammonton 30
Burlington City 40, LEAP Academy 38
Cedar Grove 27, Livingston 22
Central Regional 32, Pinelands Regional 7
Clayton 45, Pitman 28
Delaware Valley Regional 46, Manville 26
Delsea 46, Deptford 19
Dumont 69, Cliffside Park 32
Egg Harbor 32, Cedar Creek 27
Elizabeth 59, Union Catholic 49
Ewing 92, Steinert 38
Fair Lawn 48, West Milford 43
Fort Lee 58, Dwight-Morrow 22
Gill St. Bernard’s 71, Hillsborough 62
Gloucester City 44, West Deptford 26
Governor Livingston 29, Kent Place 18
Hackettstown 65, Wallkill Valley 60
Haddon Heights 54, Audubon 38
Hanover Park 55, Morristown-Beard 27
High Point 45, North Warren 29
Highland 55, Triton 25
Holmdel 64, Raritan 43
Holy Spirit 48, Atlantic Tech 21
Hopewell Valley Central 60, Princeton 38
Howell 55, Manalapan 36
Irvington 67, Shabazz 3
Jackson Memorial 40, Toms River South 32
Keansburg 54, Henry Hudson 21
Lakeland 48, Passaic Valley 35
Lincoln 41, Snyder 35
Long Branch 67, Freehold 36
Madison 47, Pequannock 36
Manasquan 48, Ranney 29
Manchester 41, Brick Memorial 30
Manchester Regional 28, Brick Memorial 15
McNair 35, Palisades Park 21
Middlesex 57, J.P. Stevens 45
Montclair 53, West Side 21
Mt. St. Mary 56, Somerville 40
Neptune 53, Point Pleasant Boro 30
New Providence 51, Chatham 32
Newark Academy 67, West Essex 37
Newton 37, Hopatcong 32
North Arlington 36, Ferris 26
Ocean Township 59, Donovan Catholic 34
Parsippany 39, Mountain Lakes 32
Parsippany Hills 44, Kinnelon 39
Passaic Tech 44, Clifton 19
Paul VI 72, Blair 67
Penns Grove 55, Schalick 40
Phillipsburg 42, Immaculata 36
Pingry 68, Bound Brook 62
Plainfield 49, Jonathan Dayton 40
Point Pleasant Beach 47, Asbury Park 14
Pope John XXIII 62, Morris Hills 29
Rancocas Valley 42, Eastern 37
Randolph 42, Mount Olive 20
Red Bank Catholic 68, Middletown South 34
Red Bank Regional 68, Middletown North 34
Ridgewood 43, DePaul Catholic 25
River Dell 38, Mahwah 19
Robbinsville 44, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 36
Rumson-Fair Haven 69, Colts Neck 41
Rutgers Prep 77, Hunterdon Central 26
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 58, Oak Knoll 33
Shawnee 51, Moorestown 26
Solebury, Pa. 41, Villa Victoria 24
Somerset Tech 54, Woodbridge Academy 35
St. Dominic 58, North Bergen 38
St. John Vianney 70, Matawan 13
Sterling 51, Gateway 35
Teaneck 76, Tenafly 59
Trinity Hall 45, Marlboro 33
Veritas Christian Academy 45, American Christian 23
Vernon 52, Lenape Valley 35
Verona 45, Montclair Kimberley 22
Warren Hills 55, Voorhees 49
Washington Township 45, Kingsway 37
Watchung Hills 55, Ridge 47
Wayne Hills 41, Wayne Valley 32
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 52, Lawrence 18
Wildwood 76, Salem County Vo-Tech 25
Wildwood Catholic 58, Vineland 31
Williamstown 63, Clearview Regional 52
Winslow 55, Seneca 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/