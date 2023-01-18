AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 47, Our Lady of Mercy 42

Barnegat 55, Lacey 42

Bayonne 60, Kearny 29

Belleville 29, Technology 8

Bernards 68, South Hunterdon 64

Bishop Eustace Prep 69, Camden 48

Bridgeton 50, Cape May Tech 39

Buena Regional 34, St. Joseph-Hammonton 30

Burlington City 40, LEAP Academy 38

Cedar Grove 27, Livingston 22

Central Regional 32, Pinelands Regional 7

Clayton 45, Pitman 28

Delaware Valley Regional 46, Manville 26

Delsea 46, Deptford 19

Dumont 69, Cliffside Park 32

Egg Harbor 32, Cedar Creek 27

Elizabeth 59, Union Catholic 49

Ewing 92, Steinert 38

Fair Lawn 48, West Milford 43

Fort Lee 58, Dwight-Morrow 22

Gill St. Bernard’s 71, Hillsborough 62

Gloucester City 44, West Deptford 26

Governor Livingston 29, Kent Place 18

Hackettstown 65, Wallkill Valley 60

Haddon Heights 54, Audubon 38

Hanover Park 55, Morristown-Beard 27

High Point 45, North Warren 29

Highland 55, Triton 25

Holmdel 64, Raritan 43

Holy Spirit 48, Atlantic Tech 21

Hopewell Valley Central 60, Princeton 38

Howell 55, Manalapan 36

Irvington 67, Shabazz 3

Jackson Memorial 40, Toms River South 32

Keansburg 54, Henry Hudson 21

Lakeland 48, Passaic Valley 35

Lincoln 41, Snyder 35

Long Branch 67, Freehold 36

Madison 47, Pequannock 36

Manasquan 48, Ranney 29

    • Manchester 41, Brick Memorial 30

    Manchester Regional 28, Brick Memorial 15

    McNair 35, Palisades Park 21

    Middlesex 57, J.P. Stevens 45

    Montclair 53, West Side 21

    Mt. St. Mary 56, Somerville 40

    Neptune 53, Point Pleasant Boro 30

    New Providence 51, Chatham 32

    Newark Academy 67, West Essex 37

    Newton 37, Hopatcong 32

    North Arlington 36, Ferris 26

    Ocean Township 59, Donovan Catholic 34

    Parsippany 39, Mountain Lakes 32

    Parsippany Hills 44, Kinnelon 39

    Passaic Tech 44, Clifton 19

    Paul VI 72, Blair 67

    Penns Grove 55, Schalick 40

    Phillipsburg 42, Immaculata 36

    Pingry 68, Bound Brook 62

    Plainfield 49, Jonathan Dayton 40

    Point Pleasant Beach 47, Asbury Park 14

    Pope John XXIII 62, Morris Hills 29

    Rancocas Valley 42, Eastern 37

    Randolph 42, Mount Olive 20

    Red Bank Catholic 68, Middletown South 34

    Red Bank Regional 68, Middletown North 34

    Ridgewood 43, DePaul Catholic 25

    River Dell 38, Mahwah 19

    Robbinsville 44, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 36

    Rumson-Fair Haven 69, Colts Neck 41

    Rutgers Prep 77, Hunterdon Central 26

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 58, Oak Knoll 33

    Shawnee 51, Moorestown 26

    Solebury, Pa. 41, Villa Victoria 24

    Somerset Tech 54, Woodbridge Academy 35

    St. Dominic 58, North Bergen 38

    St. John Vianney 70, Matawan 13

    Sterling 51, Gateway 35

    Teaneck 76, Tenafly 59

    Trinity Hall 45, Marlboro 33

    Veritas Christian Academy 45, American Christian 23

    Vernon 52, Lenape Valley 35

    Verona 45, Montclair Kimberley 22

    Warren Hills 55, Voorhees 49

    Washington Township 45, Kingsway 37

    Watchung Hills 55, Ridge 47

    Wayne Hills 41, Wayne Valley 32

    West Windsor-Plainsboro South 52, Lawrence 18

    Wildwood 76, Salem County Vo-Tech 25

    Wildwood Catholic 58, Vineland 31

    Williamstown 63, Clearview Regional 52

    Winslow 55, Seneca 52

