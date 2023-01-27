Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bettendorf 47, Davenport, West 24
Boyden-Hull 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37
Carroll 68, Harlan 45
Charles City 46, North Butler, Greene 30
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43, Crestwood, Cresco 32
Des Moines, North 55, Waterloo, East 31
East Mills 58, Clarinda 54
Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 35
Glenwood 62, Underwood 53
Grand View Christian 45, Woodward-Granger 43
Hinton 68, South O’Brien, Paullina 26
Holy Trinity 82, Wapello 39
Hudson 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 35
LeMars 65, Western Christian 56
Maquoketa 74, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 36
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53, Harris-Lake Park 22
North Fayette Valley 79, New Hampton 42
North Scott, Eldridge 73, Central Clinton, DeWitt 67
Ogden 42, Saydel 37
Okoboji, Milford 57, Sheldon 54
Orient-Macksburg 62, Moulton-Udell 37
PAC-LM 66, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 25
Red Oak 53, Griswold 26
Sidney 61, Hamburg 24
Sioux City, East 66, Sioux City, North 33
South Hamilton, Jewell 56, South Hardin 39
Southeast Valley 52, Madrid 38
Spirit Lake 60, Cherokee, Washington 59, OT
Springville 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43
Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, Dunkerton 30
Unity Christian 74, MOC-Floyd Valley 36
Waterloo Christian School 50, Oelwein 40
West Liberty 61, Midland, Wyoming 34
West Lyon, Inwood 58, West Sioux 46
Woodbine 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 67
Bluegrass Conference Tournament=
Ankeny Christian Academy 54, Diagonal 26
Twin Cedars, Bussey 53, Melcher-Dallas 51
