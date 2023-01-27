AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bettendorf 47, Davenport, West 24

Boyden-Hull 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37

Carroll 68, Harlan 45

Charles City 46, North Butler, Greene 30

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43, Crestwood, Cresco 32

Des Moines, North 55, Waterloo, East 31

East Mills 58, Clarinda 54

Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 35

Glenwood 62, Underwood 53

Grand View Christian 45, Woodward-Granger 43

Hinton 68, South O’Brien, Paullina 26

Holy Trinity 82, Wapello 39

Hudson 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 35

LeMars 65, Western Christian 56

Maquoketa 74, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 36

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53, Harris-Lake Park 22

North Fayette Valley 79, New Hampton 42

North Scott, Eldridge 73, Central Clinton, DeWitt 67

Ogden 42, Saydel 37

Okoboji, Milford 57, Sheldon 54

Orient-Macksburg 62, Moulton-Udell 37

PAC-LM 66, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 25

Red Oak 53, Griswold 26

Sidney 61, Hamburg 24

Sioux City, East 66, Sioux City, North 33

South Hamilton, Jewell 56, South Hardin 39

Southeast Valley 52, Madrid 38

Spirit Lake 60, Cherokee, Washington 59, OT

Springville 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43

Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, Dunkerton 30

Unity Christian 74, MOC-Floyd Valley 36

Waterloo Christian School 50, Oelwein 40

West Liberty 61, Midland, Wyoming 34

    • West Lyon, Inwood 58, West Sioux 46

    Woodbine 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 67

    Bluegrass Conference Tournament=

    Ankeny Christian Academy 54, Diagonal 26

    Twin Cedars, Bussey 53, Melcher-Dallas 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

