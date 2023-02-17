AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 39, Egg Harbor 38

Allentown 51, Trenton Central 31

Becton 34, Elmwood Park 22

Bergenfield 37, Mary Help 25

Bound Brook 62, Union Catholic 34

Burlington City 27, Gateway 26

Burlington Township 59, Nottingham 24

Caldwell 64, Newark Tech 24

Calvary Christian 37, Veritas Christian Academy 29

Camden Catholic 62, Bishop Eustace Prep 36

Cedar Grove 41, Verona 31

Cherokee 46, Eastern 14

Cinnaminson 47, Lower Cape May Regional 22

Colts Neck 50, Barnegat 34

Eastside Paterson 58, Wayne Valley 45

Edison 49, Plainfield 38

Ewing 53, Hightstown 26

Gill St. Bernard’s 76, Watchung Hills 47

Haddon Township 37, Moorestown Friends 10

High Point 52, Kinnelon 27

Hopewell Valley Central 43, Northern Burlington 23

Howell 51, Donovan Catholic 39

Irvington 35, Roselle Park 21

J.P. Stevens 53, Keansburg 33

Jonathan Dayton 67, Manville 33

Kent Place 33, Peddie 27

Lawrence 36, Hamilton West 32

Lyndhurst 43, New Milford 33

ADVERTISEMENT

Matawan 50, South Amboy 20

Medford Tech 48, Stem Civics 34

Mendham 70, Hackettstown 50

Metuchen 46, Dunellen 24

Morristown 49, River Dell 44

Newark Academy 52, Glen Ridge 36

North Brunswick 47, Neptune 38

Old Bridge 63, Middlesex 54

Old Tappan 57, Paramus Catholic 41

Park Ridge 31, Eastern Christian 16

Sports

  • Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81

  • Tiger opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5

  • Durant cheered by fans, says Suns have 'all the pieces'

  • Giannis sets assists mark, hurts wrist; Bucks beat Bulls

    • Parsippany Hills 56, Kittatinny 36

    Pascack Valley 50, Fort Lee 47

    Paterson Kennedy 41, Linden 38

    Pemberton 58, Riverside 30

    Perth Amboy 63, Perth Amboy Tech 44

    Randolph 54, Morris Knolls 32

    Ridge 49, Governor Livingston 46

    Robbinsville 54, Roselle 44

    Rumson-Fair Haven 55, Ocean Township 28

    Rutgers Prep 67, Franklin 38

    Saddle River Day 50, Marlboro 28

    Secaucus 42, Union City 39

    Shawnee 50, Seneca 15

    Somerville 47, South Hunterdon 34

    South Plainfield 48, Union 29

    South River 45, Iselin Kennedy 30

    St. Elizabeth 42, Mount Olive 33

    Toms River East 61, Manchester 52

    Trinity Hall 61, Toms River North 34

    Voorhees 52, Belvidere 39

    Waldwick 55, Bogota 44

    Wall 51, Jackson Memorial 48

    Wallkill Valley 51, Villa Walsh 44

    Wayne Hills 47, Passaic Charter 36

    West Essex 45, Boonton 35

    Westampton Tech 78, Cherry Hill East 36

    Winslow 51, Cherry Hill West 50

    Woodbury 77, Haddon Heights 46

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.