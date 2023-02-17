Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 39, Egg Harbor 38
Allentown 51, Trenton Central 31
Becton 34, Elmwood Park 22
Bergenfield 37, Mary Help 25
Bound Brook 62, Union Catholic 34
Burlington City 27, Gateway 26
Burlington Township 59, Nottingham 24
Caldwell 64, Newark Tech 24
Calvary Christian 37, Veritas Christian Academy 29
Camden Catholic 62, Bishop Eustace Prep 36
Cedar Grove 41, Verona 31
Cherokee 46, Eastern 14
Cinnaminson 47, Lower Cape May Regional 22
Colts Neck 50, Barnegat 34
Eastside Paterson 58, Wayne Valley 45
Edison 49, Plainfield 38
Ewing 53, Hightstown 26
Gill St. Bernard’s 76, Watchung Hills 47
Haddon Township 37, Moorestown Friends 10
High Point 52, Kinnelon 27
Hopewell Valley Central 43, Northern Burlington 23
Howell 51, Donovan Catholic 39
Irvington 35, Roselle Park 21
J.P. Stevens 53, Keansburg 33
Jonathan Dayton 67, Manville 33
Kent Place 33, Peddie 27
Lawrence 36, Hamilton West 32
Lyndhurst 43, New Milford 33
Matawan 50, South Amboy 20
Medford Tech 48, Stem Civics 34
Mendham 70, Hackettstown 50
Metuchen 46, Dunellen 24
Morristown 49, River Dell 44
Newark Academy 52, Glen Ridge 36
North Brunswick 47, Neptune 38
Old Bridge 63, Middlesex 54
Old Tappan 57, Paramus Catholic 41
Park Ridge 31, Eastern Christian 16
Parsippany Hills 56, Kittatinny 36
Pascack Valley 50, Fort Lee 47
Paterson Kennedy 41, Linden 38
Pemberton 58, Riverside 30
Perth Amboy 63, Perth Amboy Tech 44
Randolph 54, Morris Knolls 32
Ridge 49, Governor Livingston 46
Robbinsville 54, Roselle 44
Rumson-Fair Haven 55, Ocean Township 28
Rutgers Prep 67, Franklin 38
Saddle River Day 50, Marlboro 28
Secaucus 42, Union City 39
Shawnee 50, Seneca 15
Somerville 47, South Hunterdon 34
South Plainfield 48, Union 29
South River 45, Iselin Kennedy 30
St. Elizabeth 42, Mount Olive 33
Toms River East 61, Manchester 52
Trinity Hall 61, Toms River North 34
Voorhees 52, Belvidere 39
Waldwick 55, Bogota 44
Wall 51, Jackson Memorial 48
Wallkill Valley 51, Villa Walsh 44
Wayne Hills 47, Passaic Charter 36
West Essex 45, Boonton 35
Westampton Tech 78, Cherry Hill East 36
Winslow 51, Cherry Hill West 50
Woodbury 77, Haddon Heights 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/