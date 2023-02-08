AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma, Neb. 67, Northern Valley 39

Andale 47, Mulvane 47

Andover 56, Arkansas City 26

Andover Central 52, Salina Central 39

Augusta 41, Rose Hill 32

Bluestem 41, Fredonia 31

Burlington 59, Wellsville 40

Central Plains 58, Ellinwood 19

Cheney 51, Belle Plaine, Minn. 29

Conway Springs 55, Chaparral 44

Derby 47, Salina South 32

Doniphan West 51, Onaga 30

Ellis 47, Ness City 25

Elyria Christian 35, Goessel 28

Fairfield 53, Burrton 27

Fort Scott 48, Chanute 29

Frontenac 56, Galena 43

Garden Plain 49, Wichita Independent 39

Goddard-Eisenhower 55, Hutchinson 44

Golden Plains 46, Hill City 27

Goodland 49, Colby 40

Haven 38, Pratt 35

Herington 52, Centre 26

Heritage Christian 48, Cair Paravel 21

Hesston 38, Halstead 33

Hillsboro 52, Larned 15

Hoxie 56, Trego 39

Hugoton 42, Cimarron 17

KC Piper 39, Basehor-Linwood 36

Kapaun Mount Carmel 54, Wichita East 47

Liberal 63, Guymon, Okla. 35

Little River 74, Canton-Galva 57

Lyons 39, Nickerson 38

Macksville 65, Kinsley 13

Maize South 45, Newton 7

McPherson 52, Hays 34

Mill Valley 31, Remington 20

Norton 46, Oberlin-Decatur 36

Norwich 54, Stafford 21

Olathe Northwest 49, Mill Valley 22

Olathe West 52, SM North 21

Osborne 48, Pike Valley 35

Ottawa 45, Eudora 31

Parsons 60, Labette County 52

    • SM East 55, Olathe East 41

    SM West 63, Olathe North 49

    Scott City 43, Lakin 31

    Southeast 42, Oswego 9

    Southeast Saline 52, Beloit 35

    Southwestern Hts. 40, Sublette 23

    St. Francis 76, Triplains-Brewster 7

    St. James Academy 59, BV West 49

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 63, Lakeside 40

    Syracuse 51, Greeley County 39

    Thunder Ridge 49, Logan 25

    Troy 58, Wetmore 15

    Uniontown 26, Pleasanton 22

    Valley Center 44, Goddard 31

    Weskan 48, Bethune, Colo. 30

    Wichita County 49, Dighton 41

    Wichita Heights 51, Wichita South 45

    Wichita Home School 49, Reno County 24

    Wichita Southeast 50, Wichita Northwest 39

    Wichita Trinity 45, Medicine Lodge 32

    Winfield 53, El Dorado 20

    ___

