Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma, Neb. 67, Northern Valley 39
Andale 47, Mulvane 47
Andover 56, Arkansas City 26
Andover Central 52, Salina Central 39
Augusta 41, Rose Hill 32
Bluestem 41, Fredonia 31
Burlington 59, Wellsville 40
Central Plains 58, Ellinwood 19
Cheney 51, Belle Plaine, Minn. 29
Conway Springs 55, Chaparral 44
Derby 47, Salina South 32
Doniphan West 51, Onaga 30
Ellis 47, Ness City 25
Elyria Christian 35, Goessel 28
Fairfield 53, Burrton 27
Fort Scott 48, Chanute 29
Frontenac 56, Galena 43
Garden Plain 49, Wichita Independent 39
Goddard-Eisenhower 55, Hutchinson 44
Golden Plains 46, Hill City 27
Goodland 49, Colby 40
Haven 38, Pratt 35
Herington 52, Centre 26
Heritage Christian 48, Cair Paravel 21
Hesston 38, Halstead 33
Hillsboro 52, Larned 15
Hoxie 56, Trego 39
Hugoton 42, Cimarron 17
KC Piper 39, Basehor-Linwood 36
Kapaun Mount Carmel 54, Wichita East 47
Liberal 63, Guymon, Okla. 35
Little River 74, Canton-Galva 57
Lyons 39, Nickerson 38
Macksville 65, Kinsley 13
Maize South 45, Newton 7
McPherson 52, Hays 34
Mill Valley 31, Remington 20
Norton 46, Oberlin-Decatur 36
Norwich 54, Stafford 21
Olathe Northwest 49, Mill Valley 22
Olathe West 52, SM North 21
Osborne 48, Pike Valley 35
Ottawa 45, Eudora 31
Parsons 60, Labette County 52
SM East 55, Olathe East 41
SM West 63, Olathe North 49
Scott City 43, Lakin 31
Southeast 42, Oswego 9
Southeast Saline 52, Beloit 35
Southwestern Hts. 40, Sublette 23
St. Francis 76, Triplains-Brewster 7
St. James Academy 59, BV West 49
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 63, Lakeside 40
Syracuse 51, Greeley County 39
Thunder Ridge 49, Logan 25
Troy 58, Wetmore 15
Uniontown 26, Pleasanton 22
Valley Center 44, Goddard 31
Weskan 48, Bethune, Colo. 30
Wichita County 49, Dighton 41
Wichita Heights 51, Wichita South 45
Wichita Home School 49, Reno County 24
Wichita Southeast 50, Wichita Northwest 39
Wichita Trinity 45, Medicine Lodge 32
Winfield 53, El Dorado 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/