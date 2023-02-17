AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

SCHSL Playoffs=

First Round=

Class AAA=

Lower State=

Battery Creek 48, Swansea 41

Camden 26, Dillon 18

Crestwood 71, Manning 48

Loris 53, Darlington 34

Lower Richland 70, Hanahan 16

Marlboro County 63, Waccamaw 53

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Beaufort 20

Philip Simmons 57, Dreher 30

Upper State=

Blue Ridge 58, Chester 21

Broome 38, Emerald 34

Chapman 63, Woodruff 52

Southside 64, Seneca 21

Travelers Rest 51, Clinton 33

Walhalla 59, Fountain Inn 34

West Oak 49, Powdersville 47

Wren 49, Crescent 17

Class AAAA=

Lower State=

A.C. Flora 50, North Myrtle Beach 25

Bluffton 60, Greenwood 37

Hartsville 63, Hilton Head Island 51

James Island 38, York Comprehensive 15

Ridge View 54, Lucy G. Beckham 47

South Florence 60, Midland Valley 33

Westwood 59, West Florence 28

Wilson 48, Irmo 37

Upper State=

Aiken 36, Greenville 31

Easley 55, Airport 25

Eastside 51, Catawba Ridge 44

North Augusta 47, Westside 28

Pickens 68, South Aiken 36

South Pointe 84, Greer 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.