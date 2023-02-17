Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
SCHSL Playoffs=
First Round=
Class AAA=
Lower State=
Battery Creek 48, Swansea 41
Camden 26, Dillon 18
Crestwood 71, Manning 48
Loris 53, Darlington 34
Lower Richland 70, Hanahan 16
Marlboro County 63, Waccamaw 53
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Beaufort 20
Philip Simmons 57, Dreher 30
Upper State=
Blue Ridge 58, Chester 21
Broome 38, Emerald 34
Chapman 63, Woodruff 52
Southside 64, Seneca 21
Travelers Rest 51, Clinton 33
Walhalla 59, Fountain Inn 34
West Oak 49, Powdersville 47
Wren 49, Crescent 17
Class AAAA=
Lower State=
A.C. Flora 50, North Myrtle Beach 25
Bluffton 60, Greenwood 37
Hartsville 63, Hilton Head Island 51
James Island 38, York Comprehensive 15
Ridge View 54, Lucy G. Beckham 47
South Florence 60, Midland Valley 33
Westwood 59, West Florence 28
Wilson 48, Irmo 37
Upper State=
Aiken 36, Greenville 31
Easley 55, Airport 25
Eastside 51, Catawba Ridge 44
North Augusta 47, Westside 28
Pickens 68, South Aiken 36
South Pointe 84, Greer 52
