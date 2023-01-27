AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 47, Whiteford 38

Alanson 37, Wolverine 28

Allen Park 50, Taylor 40

Battle Creek Academy 59, Marshall Academy 22

Blissfield 70, Clinton 42

Bridgman 33, Coloma 10

Brimley 49, Pickford 38

Bronson 74, Concord 35

Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Onsted 25

Carson City-Crystal 37, Breckenridge 23

Colon 50, Pittsford 46

Croswell-Lexington 50, Armada 48

Dansville 41, Potterville 22

Detroit University Science 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 16

Dollar Bay 54, Bessemer 39

East Jackson 53, Bath 43

Elk Rapids 50, Boyne City 30

Erie-Mason 42, Summerfield 16

Ewen - Trout Creek 63, Chassell 28

Ferndale 51, Ferndale University 9

Florence, Wis. 44, Crystal Falls Forest Park 18

Fowler 46, Pewamo-Westphalia 42

Fowlerville 60, Lansing Eastern 25

Frankfort 46, Onekama 37

Fulton-Middleton 44, Blanchard Montabella 21

Grass Lake 42, Napoleon 31

Harbor Light Christian 49, Ellsworth 18

Haslett 55, Mason 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Hillman 68, Hale 17

Hillsdale Academy 46, Camden-Frontier 25

Hudson 49, Hillsdale 32

Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Bellaire 33

Jackson Christian 48, Battle Creek St. Philip 38

Jonesville 39, Homer 22

Kinde-North Huron 49, Saginaw Arts and Science 28

Kingston 69, Saginaw Nouvel 19

Lake Linden-Hubbell 65, Watersmeet 41

Sports

  • Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach

  • Final 4 NFL teams all feature offensive-minded head coaches

  • LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

  • Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

    • Lansing Catholic 72, Ionia 27

    Lincoln Park 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42

    Manchester 47, Hanover-Horton 39

    Marion 59, Walkerville 14

    Mesick 53, Bear Lake 13

    Michigan Center 40, Addison 31

    Morenci 43, Britton-Deerfield 30

    North Branch 36, Yale 25

    North Dickinson 34, Stephenson 31, OT

    Painesdale Jeffers 56, Marenisco 40

    Petoskey 35, Traverse City West 26

    Richmond 32, Algonac 31

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 64, Lutheran Westland 14

    Sandusky 44, Memphis 17

    Sanford-Meridian 58, Gladwin 31

    Springport 75, Union City 17

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 34, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 26

    Traverse City St. Francis 54, Harbor Springs 31

    Trenton 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38

    Williamston 42, St. Johns 29

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Burr Oak vs. Tekonsha, ppd.

    Calhoun Christian vs. Coldwater Pansophia Academy, ppd.

    Lawrence vs. Hartford, ccd.

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley vs. Clarkston Everest Collegiate, ppd.

    Merritt Academy vs. Hope of Detroit, ppd.

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan vs. Baraga, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.